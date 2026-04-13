Olivia Miles Drops 20-Second Verdict on Playing With Paige Bueckers Before WNBA Draft

The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick, and the player they choose could create the WNBA’s next dominant backcourt by pairing them with Paige Bueckers. Now, projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick, Olivia Miles, has issued a bold verdict on that very possibility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Riding on the success after a spectacular year in college basketball, Olivia Miles has now signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled. Speaking to SportsCenter before the draft, she sounded a warning to the other teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we would be one of, if not the most, dynamic backcourts in the league. I am naturally a pass-first guard, so I am going to give her the ball in a place where she is successful. I think it will just be an incredible partnership be very grateful for whoever I land. If I get to play with Paige, we will light the league on fire,” Miles gave her verdict in 20-seconds on the partnership that she and Paige could form.

Looking at the way Miles plays, she can justify her words easily. Miles’ passing coupled with Bueckers’ scoring could give Dallas one of the most efficient guard tandems. Imagine Miles passing to Paige as only she can, and Bueckers with her 3-point jump shots; it would be a nightmare for opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

But don’t forget Miles is also an exceptional shooter herself. Her 3-point averages of 40.0 %and 35.1% over the last two seasons just show how exceptional she is at finding the hoop from beyond the arc. Paige, with her 33.1% 3-point conversion, is no slouch either, and the duo can help their team run away with the games.

ADVERTISEMENT

But will the Wings ultimately go for Miles or choose Bueckers’ former teammate? According to an NBA legend, the decision should come down to proven chemistry.

Carmelo Anthony Wants To See Bueckers Fudd Reunion At Dallas

With the WNBA draft approaching, it’s unclear who the Dallas Wings will select with the top pick. Will Dallas go for Miles, who helped lead the Horned Frogs to the Elite 8 with her playmaking ability?

ADVERTISEMENT

Miles had 12 career triple‑doubles, third in NCAA history behind Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark. Whatever the Wings choose to do will be known to us on the Draft day, but for NBA great Carmelo Anthony, he still has his heart set on seeing the pair of Fudd and Paige Bueckers run wild at Dallas. Speaking on the 7 pm in Brooklyn Show, he made his choice clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man, I would pair Azzi Fudd with Paige Bueckers. That seems like the move, right? I would do that because it’s proven. It ain’t like it was just a one-and-done situation and they came in and got busy. No, it’s proven over multiple years,” said Melo on why he wants a rerun of the Bueckers-Fudd sequel.

The chemistry Carmelo Anthony referenced is well-documented from their time at UConn (2021-2025), where the duo won a national title and collected numerous individual accolades, including Bueckers’ AP Player of the Year award and Fudd’s first-team All-American honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fudd averaged a career-high 17.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 steals this season at UConn, and even though Miles’ journey is getting publicized because of how she made a mid-tiered Horned Frogs reach the Elite 8 for the first time, Fudd’s runner-up finish this year at the NCAA championships is also worth mentioning.

As the draft clock ticks down, the Dallas front office faces a franchise-altering decision: gamble on the explosive potential of a new partnership, or rebuild a proven, championship-winning connection? Just one more night’s sleep, and we will all get to know the answer.