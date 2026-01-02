Olivia Miles Ends 2025 By Doing Something Seen Just Once In NCAA Division I History

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Marriott Center in Provo hadn’t seen a crowd like that since January 2025. And even though it was a home night for the Cougars, the 3,661 fans ended up watching an opposing player, Olivia Miles, steal the spotlight, stepping into center stage and carving her name into the history books.

ESPN captured the magnitude of her month perfectly: “December was the month of Olivia Miles. With FOUR triple-doubles, she ties Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player in a month in D-I history (Feb. 2020).”

Miles achieved this milestone during TCU’s 72-48 win over BYU on Wednesday night. She scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and handed out 10 assists. This was her fourth triple-double in five games.

It marked the 10th triple-double of Olivia Miles’ career, putting her third on the all-time NCAA women’s list, trailing only Sabrina Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (17). The performance also powered the TCU Horned Frogs to their 12th straight win over a Big 12 opponent, pushing TCU to 14–0 overall and 2–0 in league play. With the win, the Horned Frogs tied the longest single-season winning streak in program history across both the men’s and women’s teams.

Miles also rewrote the Big 12 record book. She passed Brittney Griner for the most triple-doubles in a single conference season. Griner logged three during the 2009–10 campaign; Miles needed just 25 days to post four. The New Jersey native now accounts for half of TCU’s eight triple-doubles all time, and before the 2025–26 season even tipped off, the program had only three in its entire history.

Besides the triple-double(s), Miles also had some other achievements to pin on her board.

Miles pulled down her 700th career rebound in the first quarter, making her just the ninth player in NCAA history to reach the rare milestone of 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, and 700 assists.

She bumped her season rebounding average to 7.5 per game and is currently putting up career-best numbers across the board: 18.4 points, 7.8 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per outing, all while shooting an efficient 52 percent from the field.

She also tied Jaden Owens’ 10-assist performance against BYU from Dec. 30, 2023, the most assists in a Big 12 game during the Campbell era.

And all this, after she revealed how she wasn’t feeling her best before the game.

“Honestly, I wasn’t feeling great this game. (But) once I see and feel the flow of it … I just start working towards (a triple-double). … But when I do work towards it, it also helps my team, and that’s what I am most proud of,” Miles said.

However, despite her individual dominance, we really got to see how balance and teamwork are the keys for this TCU team and how beautifully Miles and Co. executed on that.

BYU had cut the gap to 27–25 late in the second quarter when Sheffey stepped up and shifted the momentum on her own. She drained a three and followed it up by knocking down three free throws, capping a quick 6–0 burst that sent TCU into halftime up 33–25.

That buffer proved important because BYU refused to go away and stayed within striking distance throughout the third quarter. At one point, midway through the period, it was a tight 38–36 game. And that’s when TCU finally put its foot on the gas.

The run started with a three-pointer from Miles, which opened the door for a decisive 12–2 stretch. Senior guard Taylor Bigby capped it with a bucket that pushed the lead to 50–38 with just 30 seconds left in the third. From there, the Horned Frogs took full control.

In the fourth, junior guard Donovyn Hunter buried two threes, while sophomore center Clara Silva rattled off four straight points to stretch the lead to 63–45 and effectively end the contest.

TCU coasted the rest of the way, handing BYU just its second loss of the season. The Horned Frogs dominated the final quarter 22–8, holding BYU to 30 percent shooting for the game. Silva led all scorers with 15 points, Sheffey added a season-high 10, and both Bigby and graduate forward Marta Suarez chipped in 12 apiece.

Talking about how well the current system of her team works, Miles added, “That’s the DNA of our team; that’s what (coach Mark Campbell) instills in us. We always want to make it as easy as possible on our team to hit shots.”

Now, clearly, any WNBA team would benefit from having Olivia Miles once the draft takes place. However, one name stands out among the rest.

Cheryl Reeve might help Olivia Miles with her biggest weakness

Olivia Miles remains the top point guard prospect in college basketball. Over four seasons at Notre Dame, she consistently rounded out her game, becoming a stronger scorer, rebounder, and playmaker, while also taking a real step forward as a three-point shooter last year. Instead of heading to the draft as a projected lottery pick, she chose to transfer to TCU and run it back for another college season.

That call has worked out. Miles is posting career highs, all while shooting solidly from deep. Her draft stock hasn’t slipped either, and the timing sets her up to enter the WNBA under a new CBA that includes higher rookie salaries and better revenue sharing.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

And Minnesota looks like the best possible fit for her growth for a few clear reasons. Having Lindsay Whalen on Cheryl Reeve’s staff gives Miles a direct line to one of the best point guards the league has ever seen. As a player, Whalen won four titles as Minnesota’s starting point guard, finished her career near the top of the all-time playoff assists list, made five All-Star teams, earned five All-WNBA selections, and led the league in assists three times.

Since moving into coaching, Whalen has helped turn Courtney Williams into the player she is today, and there’s reason to think she could have a similar impact on Miles.

Also, defense is currently where Miles lacks, but the Lynx have the defensive structure (they had the best defensive rating last season) to both protect her early and push her to improve on that end. And well, we all know how great Cheryl Reeve is in pushing players to their best.