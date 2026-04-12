Olivia Miles, ESPN’s Projected No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick, Commits to Multiyear Deal With Unrivaled

The presumed No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft just made her first professional power play, and it wasn’t on a basketball court.

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“Olivia Miles has signed a multiyear contract with Unrivaled, she tells ESPN. The TCU standout was a part of the Future is Unrivaled program last year and is a projected lottery pick in Monday’s WNBA draft,” ESPN’s Kendra Andrews posted a surprise update.

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According to an ESPN report, Olivia Miles is also expected to be the projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick. While many thought that Azzi Fudd would be the one to take up the top spot, that narrative has now changed in favor of the TCU guard, who has been mesmerizing all season with her shooting.

But things took a wild turn as many felt Azzi’s performance didn’t have the same edge as before, with cold shooting stretches across the Final Four. That inadvertently allowed Olivia Miles’ name to catch up on the leaderboard. Olivia not only won Big 12 Player of the Year while averaging 19.6 points per game, but also took a relatively unknown program in TCU to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance, and that is commendable.

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Moreover, she also helped guide the Horned Frogs to a 32-6 record. Her success is especially impressive considering TCU lacks the national powerhouse status of programs like UConn.

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Now, not only the WNBA but also the Unrivaled franchise is taking notice, bringing her over to the franchise.

Miles Is ‘Excited’ To Be Part Of Unrivaled

A few days from her draft call, Olivia Miles gave her nod to one of the newest professional leagues in basketball: Unrivaled. She signed a multi-year contract with the 3×3 basketball league founded by Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

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Miles is set to make her Unrivaled debut when the league’s third season tips off in 2027, and understandably, she is quite thrilled about this new direction her career is taking her.

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“I couldn’t be more excited to join the long list of incredible players playing in Unrivaled. This league is building something special for the women’s game, and I’m excited to be a part of its long-term growth. I can’t wait to hit the floor next winter to compete alongside the absolute best in the world,” said Miles.

Signing with Unrivaled is quite a bankable deal as it provides you with an added earning opportunity. And why not make the most when your career is at its peak? Miles is coming off a career-best year at TCU, where she averaged a personal-best 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.8 steals, while shooting 48.1% from the field in a career-high 38 games.

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Whenever TCU needed her, she was there, and that was evident in how she performed throughout the season, leaving her indelible mark for the Horned Frogs across every statistic – points (744), assists (252), field goals (268), and minutes played (1344).

This year, it was Paige Bueckers’ turn to make her debut for Unrivaled, and next season, we will get to see Miles make her official debut. WNBA might be back and on track, but Unrivaled, too, isn’t lagging when it comes to signing up top talents, and this just shows how Unrivaled is gaining interest among the masses.