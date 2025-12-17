Olivia Miles in Tears After Making First-of-Its-Kind NCAA History

The No. 9-ranked TCU Horned Frogs locked horns with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, and if you think the crowd inside Schollmaier Arena rose to its feet to celebrate their 55-points win, maybe you are right but the loudest roars were for the Horned Frogs guard, who was seen wiping away her tears after authoring a night that had never been seen before in NCAA women’s basketball.

Miles poured in a season-high 25 points while adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists, recording her third consecutive triple-double, a feat achieved by only two players before her in NCAA history. Her performance powered the Horned Frogs to a dominant 109-54 win over the Golden Lions as they recorded their 12th win of the 2025-26 season.

From the opening seconds, when she assisted on TCU’s first two baskets in the first 41 seconds, it was clear the game was flowing entirely through her. And by the time she checked out for good, history was written.

This is a developing story…