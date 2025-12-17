brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Olivia Miles in Tears After Making First-of-Its-Kind NCAA History

ByOjus Verma

Dec 16, 2025 | 10:56 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Olivia Miles in Tears After Making First-of-Its-Kind NCAA History

ByOjus Verma

Dec 16, 2025 | 10:56 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The No. 9-ranked TCU Horned Frogs locked horns with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, and if you think the crowd inside Schollmaier Arena rose to its feet to celebrate their 55-points win, maybe you are right but the loudest roars were for the Horned Frogs guard, who was seen wiping away her tears after authoring a night that had never been seen before in NCAA women’s basketball.

Miles poured in a season-high 25 points while adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists, recording her third consecutive triple-double, a feat achieved by only two players before her in NCAA history. Her performance powered the Horned Frogs to a dominant 109-54 win over the Golden Lions as they recorded their 12th win of the 2025-26 season.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

From the opening seconds, when she assisted on TCU’s first two baskets in the first 41 seconds, it was clear the game was flowing entirely through her. And by the time she checked out for good, history was written.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved