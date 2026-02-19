Olivia Miles Record-Breaking TCU Season Signals Trouble for Angel Reese and Co.

Olivia Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs are on a tear this season. Their latest victory over Houston came right after their 40th straight home win against West Virginia in Women’s College Basketball. Olivia Miles’ consistency, however, has developed her into an overall threat since her transfer from Notre Dame. And this is exactly what could become a worrying factor for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Miles withdrew from the 2025 WNBA Draft and transferred to TCU for one more year of College Basketball. That move has been vindicated, with her draft stock increasing considerably. This could dampen the Chicago Sky’s chances of landing her in the upcoming draft.

Kalia Butler and Sophia Jones pointed out that the Chicago Sky could use a player like Olivia in their backcourt. However, the duo also highlighted the possibility of the 23-year-old being picked up before Chicago’s turn comes, with the Sky having the number 5 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Speaking on the Lock on Women’s Basketball podcast, they said,” It was a really good decision for her to go back to school, and honestly, this transfer is seeming to be a really significant benefit for her. Yeah. And I think you said she would be really helpful on the Chicago Sky. That’s if she drops all the way down to five because she is doing such a great job improving that draft stock this year with TCU.”

In 2025, Angel Reese admitted that Olivia Miles was a target for the Chicago Sky in last season’s draft, before she pulled out to continue in College Basketball. The 23-year-old will remain an option for Chicago, with the franchise rooted near the bottom of the 2025 WNBA season.

Chicago could use an overall option like Olivia Miles, who contributes on both ends of the court. She can link up with teammates while also creating her own shooting opportunities.

The Chicago Sky struggled with their field goal accuracy in 2025, and the 23-year-old’s over 50% conversion from open play will add a player who is an assured bucket. Angel Reese, in particular, could enjoy playing with a player like Miles, who averages 6.6 assists per game this season, more than any current Chicago Sky star.

TCU’s historic night propels them to the top spot in the Big 12

The TCU Horned Frogs tied Texas for the longest-running home winning streak in Women’s College Basketball with their win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. In a low-scoring game, TCU came back from an early 11-point deficit, and their third-quarter blitz handed them their 40th straight home win.

The win saw TCU jump to the top of the Big 12 Standings with an overall record of 23-4. While the Horned Frogs and Baylor have the same conference play matchup record, TCU edged the Bears with a better overall record.

While Olivia Miles only accounted for 12 points of the TCU tally on the night, the 23-year-old continued to showcase her development into an overall contributor. She had 7 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, dominating the court on both ends once again.

Olivia leads the team in several basketball metrics for the season, and will be crucial to TCU’s hopes of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

After another stunning showdown against Houston, they now have three games remaining in the regular season and are favorites to finish atop the Big 12 Standings.

