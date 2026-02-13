Olivia Miles Shines Spotlight on TCU Locker Room After Breaking Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Record

For a team hoping to defend its Big 12 title, TCU found itself well down the pecking order after losses to Texas Tech, Utah, and Colorado. Facing No. 12 Baylor, the conference leaders, the Horned Frogs knew a defeat could end their title hopes. That was when Olivia Miles took over.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Miles delivered a career night, pouring in 40 points and 10 three-pointers as No. 17 TCU beat Baylor 83–67. And the first thing she did afterward was praise her teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just incredible. You know, it’s our first time going in the trenches together. Ten new players in the transfer portal era, so we’re learning each other. We’re getting it out the mud together, so it’s just great to see them blossom. I see them in the gym every day working so hard. I just love these girls and I’m so proud of us,” she said.

If you look at the team that faced Baylor, apart from Donovyn Hunter and Taylor Bigby, every player in the lineup was a transfer addition this offseason, except for freshman Clara Bielefeld. Seven of the nine players who saw action were in their first season as Horned Frogs, and when you consider that, it highlights just how impressive their work has been so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCU’s supporting cast stepped up by limiting Baylor to 42 percent shooting overall and only 28 percent from three-point range, with the Bears making just 7 of 25 attempts. The Horned Frogs also dominated the boards 39–31. Senior Marta Suarez also chipped in with a career-best 27 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But the night clearly belonged to Olivia Miles, who broke multiple records.

Imago January 19, 2026, Newark, New Jersey, USA: TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles 5 at the free throw line in the second half at Prudential Center. Newark USA – ZUMAs325 20260119_zsp_s325_051 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

Miles dropped 23 points in the third quarter, marking a personal best and the highest total by any D-I player in a quarter since Caitlin Clark in February 2024. She also etched her name in history as the first player in 25 years to make 10 triples on the road against a ranked opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the job is not finished for the Horned Frogs. They will need to keep winning if they want to defend their title, and it will not be easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for Olivia Miles and TCU?

The TCU Horned Frogs are currently 22–4 overall and 10–3 in Big 12 play. While winning at Baylor’s home court will serve as a major momentum boost, the task ahead remains challenging, with West Virginia sitting atop the standings at 11–3.

Guess who they face next? West Virginia. Olivia Miles and co will take on the table toppers for the second straight game, and a win could do wonders for their rankings. If results fall their way, they could even climb to the top of the Big 12 standings, but they cannot afford to get complacent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN currently gives TCU a 66.7 percent chance of winning against West Virginia, but with games still to come against Iowa State, Cincinnati, and Baylor, nothing is settled yet. The Horned Frogs have already dropped conference games to unranked Colorado and Utah, so Olivia Miles will need to be at her very best if TCU hopes to capture the title.

Do you see TCU winning the Big 12 championship with so many tough games still ahead? Let us know in the comments below.