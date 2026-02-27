Omaha Women’s Basketball Draws Admiration for Heroic Rescue Effort

The Omaha Mavericks struggled on the court this season, but two of their players became real-life heroes when it mattered most. The heroic act quickly went viral, earning praise across social media.

The Mavericks are having a disastrous season on the court (5-25). But away from the spotlight, two players shone with quick thinking. Right at the heart of Omaha’s campus, two cars waiting for green light suddenly collapsed into a sinkhole in front of everyone, prompting Olivia Borsutzki and Esra Kurban to spring into action, leaving their vehicles behind to help those who were trapped.

“I was still in the car, and I saw a man in a hole. I was like, ‘I need to help.’ Nobody was helping,” said Borsutzk to On3.

Well, the calamity struck when everything seemed normal. Just two cars, a sedan and an SUV, were waiting side by side for the signal to turn green, and all of a sudden, the ground collapsed, sinking them underneath. While the car that was closest behind them backed away in caution, Borsutzki and Kurban ran towards the danger to help the people.

Thankfully, no one was injured as the players were able to rescue them swiftly. It also didn’t take long for their heroic video to go viral on social media, and soon, social media erupted praising the two Omaha women’s basketball players.

Omaha Players Get Respect For Their Braveheart Act

When bravery perseveres in the face of fear, courage transforms into hope, and that is what happened with this “historical” rescue.

“Women are so cool, actually,” said a user giving her full respect to women’s power.

Truly, if women set their eyes on something, they get it done, and that’s what these ladies did. They got the operation going without waiting for any help or paramedics to come their way. The moment they saw the car going down, it automatically set off their alarm, and they knew they had to do something drastic, even though it meant risking their own lives in the process.

“My dad told me that it could have been really bad. In the moment, it was just adrenaline. We just wanted to help,” said the Omaha women’s basketball player Borsutzki.

Their heroic risk was a huge risk. It’s common knowledge that once a sinkhole opens, the surrounding edges are often unstable. Erosion, slumping of material, and further subsurface dissolution can cause the hole to expand or collapse further, often continuing for days or even years after the initial event, and that was very much on the cards, but Kurban and Borsutzki were undaunted.

“Great story!” said another commenter on seeing the action unfold.

The story had everything: action, drama, suspense, with a happy ending to catch everyone’s attention. It was truly riveting to see what happened, and even Olivia’s strength coach was impressed by what they saw.

“Very strong, big dog,” the coach commented, congratulating Olivia on her sheer willpower to get those affected out of imminent danger.

“Go Mavs,” said a fan cheering on the Mavericks’ spirit.

The Mavericks haven’t had it easy this season, averaging a 5-25 record in the Summit. They have been outplayed by almost every team and have been on a 12-game and 9-game losing streak, respectively. Recently, in fact, Omaha beat Oral Roberts (84-75) with freshman Regan Juenemann scoring 40 pts in a game, reviving the fighting spirit many thought they had lost. The same fighting spirit that these Omaha women’s basketball players showed

“Glad to see so many people helped,” said another, reflecting on how the others jumped in too to come to the aid of our heroes.

Whether it’s a sport or life, it takes a team to come together to overcome any situation, and that is exactly what happened. As soon as our two main characters jumped in to help, the other good Samaritans also followed, lending that much-needed helping hand which ultimately saved the day.