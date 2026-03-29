Once Kicked Out for Being a Girl, UVA Star Now Headlines March Madness Breakthrough

There was a certain calm in the way Kymora Johnson carried Virginia, through overtime, through pressure, through the kind of minutes most players wouldn’t survive. But she just kept going, like someone who had learned early on that staying on the court was never guaranteed.

Back in 2015, when Johnson was just a 10-year-old kid, she used to play for the Charlottesville Cavaliers. However, her season came to a halt in the harshest way possible. After her team earned a spot in a championship game, it was all suddenly over, not because they lost, but because they weren’t allowed to play anymore. The reason? That had nothing to do with basketball.

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She was a girl on a boys’ travel team. And that was enough for the tournament organizers to disqualify the entire team.

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Imago CHESTNUT HILL, MA – FEBRUARY 08: Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson 21 plays defense during a womens college basketball game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Boston College Eagles on February 8, 2024 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 08 Women s – Virginia at Boston College EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24020865

“Honestly, I don’t think at that age I knew the importance of it, or how big of a deal it was that I was getting kicked out of a tournament for being a girl,” Johnson said in an interview with CBS Sports.

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Just imagine a 10-year-old trying to process how something so simple about who she is had suddenly become a problem. Even when Kymora Johnson offered to step away so her team could still play, the National Travel Basketball Association just refused.

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Fast forward to March 2026, and the contrast almost felt unreal. The same player who was once pushed out of a tournament was now the one pulling her team through it.

Johnson had become the heartbeat of the No. 10 seed Virginia Cavaliers, and not in a subtle way. This wasn’t a role player getting hot at the right time. It was full control. Through 34 games, she led the Cavaliers in points (19.4), assists (5.9), and steals (2.1), all the way until their run came to an end in the Sweet 16 against TCU.

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In the Cavaliers’ last four games alone, she barely came off the floor. And nothing captures that better than what she did against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In a second-round clash that went into double overtime, Kymora Johnson owned the court for all 50 minutes. Every possession, every extra period, every moment where fatigue should’ve taken over, she finished the game with 28 points to lead her team to a win.

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It may sound extreme until you hear the people closest to her talk about it, because for them it just sounds… normal.

“I wish I could tell you that I’m surprised, but I’m really not,” her mother, Jessica Thomas-Johnson, said. “It’s funny to me to hear people talk about ’50 minutes’ and what a big deal that is. That does not at all feel like a big deal to her or to me. That is just who she is.”

Kymora helped script history, leading the Cavaliers on a never-seen-before run from the First Four to the Sweet 16. If you’d asked her what made this run possible, Johnson would’ve pointed back to that devastating experience nearly 11 years ago

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“Yeah, I mean, I definitely think it’s been helpful. There’s been a lot of media presence surrounding my team and me. But you know, we try not to get into the media too much. I’m definitely grateful to be in this position. And the one thing I would say is just be yourself, be who you are. Create change—that was the most important thing for me, to leave a legacy behind for the next generation. And I think I’m doing that,” she said.

Virginia’s Cinderella run came to an end after a 79–69 loss to TCU in the Sweet 16, but that won’t stop fans from looking back on this season for a long time and remembering just how special Kymora Johnson’s postseason run truly was.

And for all that she’s become, the roots of it trace back to someone who set that standard long before her.

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How Dawn Staley became the blueprint for Kymora Johnson

Long before Johnson started running the show for the Virginia Cavaliers, there was already a blueprint sitting right inside her own home.

Her mother, who grew up in Charlottesville, often used to watch the Cavaliers play in University Hall with her father, James Shifflett. And that’s where she was left in awe by Dawn Staley.

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Back then, when Staley was a player herself, her balance, composure, and presence became the standard Thomas-Johnson wanted her daughter to grow into.

So now, Kymora Johnson isn’t just producing in this tournament; she’s controlling it.

“Seeing her wear that jersey with that name across the chest is very symbolic for me,” Thomas-Johnson said about her daughter as per USA Today. “She is exactly what I recognized in Dawn when I was that young. Very well-balanced and happy.”

But the 2026 NCAA Tournament is far from over.

With the Virginia Cavaliers stepping into the Sweet 16 against the TCU Horned Frogs, the stage only gets heavier from here. But whether this run stretches further or not, what Kymora Johnson has already done is hard to overlook.

And somewhere along the way, that young girl who had to watch her team get disqualified from a tournament because of her has turned into the one making sure her current team stays in it.