“Orchestrated Resignation”: NCAA Insider Uncovers Clues Around UNC’s $5.3M Hubert Davis Decision

The price for North Carolina’s latest March Madness failure could be $5.3 million, but an insider suggests the Tar Heels may be exploring a less costly and more calculated exit for head coach Hubert Davis.

Hubert Davis has been the North Carolina head coach since 2021. The 55-year-old led UNC to a Final Four appearance in 2022 and the ACC regular season title in 2024. Having played for the UNC basketball team during his college days, Davis was expected to continue the legacy established by Roy Williams, who coached the program to 3 NCAA titles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, it has not panned out that way, with UNC unable to move past the first round in the NCAA Tournament in three of its last four years under Hubert Davis. And after the Tar Heels’ latest exit, thanks to the overtime loss to the 11-seed VCU Rams, the head coach’s future is up in the air. The decision will be a hefty one for UNC, especially with a reported $5.3 million buyout if they fire Davis on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior College Sports Writer for ESPN, Pete Thamel, joined the College GameDay show and provided updates on Davis’ future at North Carolina.

Thamel said, “There’s not an expectation that UNC is going to fire Hubert Davis. I’ve been told that some type of orchestrated resignation has been discussed and is a potential outcome here for Hubert Davis and UNC. Davis did meet the Tar Heel team yesterday. He did not tip his hand or give any clarity on the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Back-to-back first-round exits have triggered speculation of a potential firing of Davis, especially with the Tar Heels unable to find consistency under the 55-year-old. The collapse against the VCU Rams, though, is viewed as unforgivable, with Davis watching his UNC team give up a 19-point second-half lead before losing in overtime.

While $5.3 million is a hefty amount, Hubert Davis’s connection to UNC dates back to his own college years. The 55-year-old could entertain a lower compensation package and navigate the buyout scenario through a mutually agreed-upon exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Carolina Tar Heels faced a similar situation in 2003, when deteriorating performances saw Matt Doherty resign and Roy Williams replace him, ushering in a highly successful era at UNC.

While UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham clarified that no decision has been made on the head coach’s future, there is pressure on the program to decide whether to enter the next season with or without Davis. If UNC decides on a coaching change, one interesting name pops up as a likely candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Oats could be the ideal option to replace Hubert Davis at UNC

While several top coaching names will be linked with the UNC men’s basketball team job if Davis gives way, Alabama head coach Nate Oats could present an ideal replacement option, given his exploits with the Crimson Tide.

The biggest problem with Hubert Davis has been consistency and motivation, traits that Nate Oats has championed at Alabama. The 51-year-old joined Alabama in 2019 and has since lifted the Crimson Tide program back into contention in the SEC. Their Final Four appearance in 2024 was a testament to Oats’ ability to achieve significant results without having standouts on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Sweet 16 appearances in the last five years and a potential fifth this year are proof that Oats can provide the consistency UNC has been missing under Davis.

Meanwhile, Hubert Davis had one of the top NBA Draft prospects in Caleb Wilson this year, and still failed to move past the first round. Nate Oats’ Alabama could set up a Sweet 16 clash with Michigan if they move past Texas Tech, cementing another consistent year for the Crimson Tide.

His analytics-driven and 3-point-heavy approach to basketball could herald a new era for UNC, especially in the modern era, emphasizing the value of outside shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Oats’ way of handling the controversies surrounding his Alabama team this year, while achieving a similar overall record to his last two years with the Crimson Tide, is commendable.

While the entire Charles Bediako saga attracted criticism towards the program, Alabama prevailed over Hofstra despite missing one of their leading scorers, Aden Holloway, who is off the team after a substance-related arrest. However, Oats continued to back Bediako even after the court ruling and has again shown support for Holloway, despite his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we may never know how Oats deals with such situations in the locker room, this public display of trust and support towards his players in tough situations is an underrated quality and one that would endear him to the UNC faithful and the players.

Nate Oats reportedly has an $18 million buyout in his new Alabama deal if he leaves for a team before April 1, which lines up with when UNC is likely to decide on Hubert Davis’ future. We could probably see UNC pursue Oats once March Madness ends.

Davis is still the UNC head coach, but the writing seems to be on the wall. And Nate Oats could be the one to lead the Tar Heels into a new and more successful era.