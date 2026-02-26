Oregon State Finalizes Decision to Cut Ties With Wayne Tinkle After 12 Seasons

January 18 2025 San Francisco CA, U.S.A. Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle discuss an officialÃââ s call with a referee during the NCAA, College League, USA Mens Basketball game between Oregon State Beavers and the San Francisco Dons. San Francisco beat Oregon State 81-70 at War Memorial Gym San Francisco Calif. / CSM San Francisco USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250118_zma_c04_610 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

When a team like Oregon State fails to make the NCAA Tournament repeatedly, it calls for a change. The Oregon State Beavers Men’s college basketball team have taken a similarly tough decision to part ways with head coach Wayne Tinkle.

According to sources at ESPN, Wayne Tinkle will leave the Oregon State college program at the end of the season. Oregon State finds itself far adrift of the leading pack in the WCC Standings, with an overall record of 16 wins and 14 losses. Under Wayne Tinkle, the team has managed only 2 NCAA appearances in 12 seasons.

Wayne Tinkle has one more match left in the regular season and will leave the Beavers with an unfavorable overall record in his 12-year coaching tenure. The report fails to provide any update on who Tinkle’s successor will be at Oregon State.

(This is a developing story…)