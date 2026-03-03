Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend Azzi Fudd Steals Spotlight as UConn Shows Out in Support at Unrivaled Semis

Paige Bueckers played in the Unrivaled semifinals while her former team, the UConn Huskies, sat courtside in her support. Carmelo Anthony also dropped by the Barclays Center for the Mist vs Breeze game. However, perhaps the biggest story from the night was Bueckers’ girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. The UConn star was part of the spotlight as much as the game was, as she awed fans with her stunning look on Monday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On March 1, Paige Bueckers and her Huskies team played the Red Storm in a blowout win at Madison Square Garden. So it wasn’t surprising that the Huskies would show up to show support for their former star player. While fans came to watch the intense game, all eyes were stuck on Azzi Fudd sitting courtside. The Huskies guard awed fans with her white and light brown striped shirt and brown glasses while she spectated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fudd’s stunning look quickly went viral on social media. It didn’t take long before the fans flooded the comments section with some wholesome reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why This Night Became a Talking Point For Fans

Bueckers had a great all-around game against Breanna Stewart’s team. She had 17 points behind Dominique Malonga’s game-high 18 points. She also added 7 rebounds and a game-high 5 assists. A fan credited Bueckers’ performance to Fudd’s presence. “I see why Paige was playing like that the other day. I too would play my as off if this is who was waiting for me,” the fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This is not the first time that Paige Bueckers has graced fans with her stunning courtside look. She attended Bueckers’ first game in the Dallas Wings jersey and even attended the Bueckers’ draft night. Currently, the UConn star is arguably the most sought-after face among American athletes. Fudd’s presence outside the basketball court is as much, if not more. “For a second, I almost forgot she hooped,” a fan commented.

Before the game, Fudd and the UConn players posed for the camera. Given how much love the couple has received from the fanbase, it wasn’t hard to see why fans could come up with names for the couple. “Azzi brought all the kids to see mom,” a fan wrote about the hottest couple in women’s sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies had entered the building having finished the season with an undefeated 31-0 record. The aura of the most famous college basketball player was all over Fudd’s face, and fans hailed the UConn sensation with some big words. “finished the regular season undefeated in the same building last night, face plastered on billboards all over NYC, and popping out with this look the very next day… yeah Azzi Fudd, you’re the one,” a fan wrote.

Other pictures of Fudd from the same night also went viral on social media. One of the pictures that Unrivaled’s X account posted showed the UConn star rocking a fur coat. The account captioned the post with a sizzling message. “Azzi Fudd came to SLAY,” it read. Unfortunately, unlike a fan claimed she was “Paige’s lucky charm,” Buecker’s Breeze lost to Breanna Stewart’s Mist and failed to reach the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fudd is also largely considered the No. 1 pick in the next WNBA draft. With Bueckers’ Dallas Wings having won the No. 1 pick, it would be just another gift to the WNBA fans if the Wings select Fudd and reunite her with her girlfriend.