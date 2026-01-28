“Paige Should’ve Won”: Geno Auriemma Sends Loud Message After Arnold, Strong Grab National Spotlight

Veteran collegiate head coach Bob Knight once iterated, “good basketball starts with good defense”, and this has been the cornerstone of Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies this season. The team is second on the defense charts, with just an average of 51 points conceded, with Sarah Strong and KK Arnold doing most of the heavy work. Following the performances, both players were also included on the watch list for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, leading to a bold take from Huskies head coach Auriemma.

While Strong and Arnold have made it to the mid-season watch list for the award, no Huskies player has been lucky in this award category since its inception in 2018. Although UConn players like Stefanie Dolson and Kia Nurse have won the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award charts remain empty. However, Auriemma believes that former Husky and current Dallas Wings player Paige Bueckers should have won the award three times in her UConn stint.

“On our wall over there, Stef Dolson was the National Defensive Player of the Year, Gabby Williams was, Kia Nurse was, and Moriah Jefferson was. So we’ve had unbelievably talented defensive players. This is the first time in years, not counting Paige, I think she should have won it three years in a row, we haven’t had anybody win that, Auriemma said in his recent press conference before the Xavier game on Wednesday.”

Bueckers’ defensive work for the Huskies was overshadowed by her offensive prowess, where she is third in the program’s all-time scoring list. The former UConn guard possesses a strong IQ on defense and also had impressive numbers to validate it. Bueckers averages over 2.0 steals three times in the season, with a career-high 2.2 steals in the 2022-23 season. Despite producing such statistics, she never reached the top of the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award charts, even though she has received other honors, such as the Honda Award and Naismith Player of the Year.

However, for now, Sarah Strong and KK Arnold are on the front line for the UConn Huskies to register history by winning the award. Strong has been formidable and much improved on defense since last year. She leads the team in both blocks and steals with averages of 1.6 and 3.6, respectively. And, on the other hand, Arnold’s performances can sometimes come under the scanner, but her performance never fades. Arnold’s ability to put pressure on perimeter players is what makes her so special on the defensive line for the Huskies. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma highlighted Strong and Arnold’s contributions in his interview.

“Maybe the way we are playing is a lot different than we played last year. We’ve beaten four top-10 teams right? And in all those high profile games, people saw that defensively we’re able to disrupt people, and these two are the most disruptive, “Auriemma said. “It’s good to be in a position to have kids on that list.”

Dec 3, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Holy Cross Crusaders at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Strong and Arnold’s performance, along with Azzi Fudd, is the backbone of defense for Auriemma’s side. And their combined performances near the paint and the perimeter have helped the team maintain its perfect record. The UConn Huskies are 21-0 and 11-0 in the season, holding both the top of the conference and NET rankings. However, head coach Auriemma knows that a minute mistake or fumble can cost them big at the end of the season.

Geno Auriemma Isn’t Relaxed for the Clash Against Fragile Xavier Despite a Star-Studded Roster

Despite the unbeaten run this season, Geno Auriemma isn’t sleeping well over any opponent. The Huskies, up next, face Xavier, a side that is 8th in the Big East conference with 10-10 and 3-8 in the season. The Huskies go into the clash as the firm favorites, with a 99% chance, per ESPN analysts, especially with the Musketeers losing seven of their last nine games.

Moreover, Sarah Strong’s two-way formidable play, along with KK Arnold and Azzi Fudd’s support, can make it a pretty one-sided contest on Wednesday. Moreover, their bench is also quite strong, featuring play

While the Xavier clash can be a walk in the park for the Huskies, Auriemma’s side will face a tough challenge on Saturday. No. 15 Tennessee awaits them on Saturday. The Lady Volunteers are on a seven-game winning streak in theirs like Blanca Quinonez, who is averaging over 10 points this season. Despite these benefits and strengths, Auriemma is solely focused on the opponent, not on the unbeaten record it has built.

UConn might cruise past Xavier on paper, but the real showdown comes this weekend against No. 15 Tennessee. The Lady Vols are red-hot, averaging nearly 80 points per game, and they’re not afraid to go beyond. Stopping them will fall on Sarah Strong and KK Arnold, both Naismith Defensive Player of the Year candidates, while the rest of the Huskies will have to really put in the work.

Even with a perfect 21‑0 record, Geno Auriemma isn’t buying into hype. His message is clear: focus on the team in front of you, don’t take anyone lightly, and play the game, one opponent at a time. If UConn wants to keep their unbeaten streak alive, they’ll need every ounce of defense, energy, and teamwork, starting with a Tennessee squad that’s ready to make them perspire.