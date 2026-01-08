brand-logo
Pat McAfee Can't Hide What He Thinks About Audi Crooks Leaving NBA, WNBA Stars Behind

By Ojus Verma

Jan 7, 2026 | 8:21 PM EST

While the No. 11-ranked Iowa State Cyclones recorded their first loss of the 2025-26 NCAA season, Audi Crooks’ historic scoring run continued to separate her from everyone else on the floor.

The Cyclones junior center extended her streak to 17 straight games with at least 15 points while shooting 55% from the field, a level of sustained efficiency that now stands as the longest such streak this century across Division I women’s and men’s basketball, the NBA, and the WNBA.

The feat quickly caught the attention of Pat McAfee, who has become the biggest Crooks fan this season. As he reacted to the milestone, he said, “Walking, talking bucket has you shook. That’s Audi Crooks.”

Even after the defeat against the Baylor Bears, her consistency remained the Cyclones’ anchor, reinforcing her reputation as one of the most automatic scorers in the game. As her numbers continue to stack up against benchmarks across professional leagues, Crooks’ performances are no longer just impressive; they’re redefining the standard for sustained scoring dominance.

This is a developing story…

