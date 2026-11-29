UConn may have walked away with a convincing victory over Duke, but Geno Auriemma is not ready to celebrate just yet. The Huskies delivered a much-needed response after their disappointing start to the season, yet a comment picked up by FOX broadcast microphones revealed that their legendary head coach still believes there is plenty of work to be done.

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“Maybe the pay-off isn’t happening right now for this group,” Auriemma said per UConn WBB Weekly’s Daniel Connolly.

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Entering the matchup against Duke, UConn sat at 4–3. This marked the first time in Auriemma’s 42-year tenure that the Huskies had suffered three losses in November, while also representing their worst start to a season since the 1986–87 campaign. It was an unfamiliar position for a program that has built its reputation on consistency and dominance in women’s college basketball.

And just days earlier, the uncharacteristic losses appeared to have gotten the better of coach Auriemma. Following the 65-56 defeat to No. 1 South Carolina on November 24, Auriemma made headlines for blasting his team’s immaturity, missed layups, and self-inflicted foul trouble. He even admitted he was having a really hard time coaching the team and questioned whether he had done the players a disservice by scheduling so many top-ranked opponents early in the season.

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“I’m having a really hard time coaching this team. You might be able to tell that,” Auriemma said. “I’ve got to figure it out. But it would be nice if I could get a little help. It’s just a very, very, very immature team, basketball-wise, and maybe in general, I don’t know. But to play as hard as we did, and to compete as hard as we did today, and to hurt ourselves in so many ways, it’s just disappointing.”

It is safe to say the Huskies have now provided a response to some of those concerns. UConn secured an impressive 65–48 victory over the Blue Devils, leading from the opening quarter and handing the previously undefeated Duke team its first loss of the season. The result also extended the Huskies’ winning streak against Duke to 12 consecutive games.

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Reigning National Player of the Year Sarah Strong led the charge, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. She also contributed 13 rebounds, three assists, six steals, and two blocks. In fact, it seemed Strong took the matchup particularly seriously, especially after Auriemma singled her out following the South Carolina defeat over the fouls she committed during that game. Her performance against Duke was certainly an encouraging response.

Apart from Strong, freshman guard Jovana Popovic also made a significant contribution, adding 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, alongside two rebounds, one assist, and four steals. Kamorea “KK” Arnold, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the South Carolina game due to injury, also provided some much-needed stability. She recorded six assists without committing a single turnover, helping UConn maintain better control of their offense.

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The reality is that the Huskies have faced a tougher schedule than almost any other team during the opening weeks of the season. UConn intentionally frontloaded one of the most challenging schedules in program history, taking on six Associated Press Top 25 opponents, including four teams ranked in the top seven, within its first eight games. Michigan, Louisville, Iowa, and No. 1 South Carolina have all featured on that schedule, meaning the Huskies have played just two unranked opponents so far this season.

Unfortunately for Auriemma and his players, the difficult stretch is far from over. UConn has three more Associated Press Top 25 matchups coming up in December, beginning with a home game against UNLV on December 2. The Huskies will then face No. 18 Maryland, No. 13 Notre Dame, Tennessee, and No. 9 LSU.

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For Auriemma, the Duke victory is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but it does not mean the work is finished. The Huskies have shown they can compete with the best teams in the country, but they must also demonstrate greater consistency and maturity if they hope to get the results their head coach expects.