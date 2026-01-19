Personal Matter Keeps Kim Mulkey From LSU Duties Despite Win vs Oklahoma

LSU starting SEC play 0–2 feels like a distant memory. Kim Mulkey’s side are back on track with two big ranked wins in a row, and the mood in Baton Rouge has completely shifted. But fans quickly noticed something unusual after the latest victory…Mulkey was nowhere to be found at the postgame press conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reporter Reed Darcey noted that an LSU spokesperson said Kim Mulkey didn’t meet with reporters after the Oklahoma win because she had to handle “a personal family matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t know what the personal situation is, but hopefully it’s nothing serious, and Coach Mulkey is back when the Lady Tigers face Texas A&M at Reed Arena next. In her place, assistant Bob Starkey did the press conference with Flau’jae Johnson and Jada Richard.

That said, LSU will still look back on this win fondly. It was the product of hard work and resilience.

On Sunday, LSU combined crisp offense with disruptive, locked-in defense to beat Oklahoma 91–72. Exactly the kind of result that helps you move on from an ugly SEC opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU and Oklahoma are the two best offensive teams in the country. Mulkey’s side lead the nation with 100.1 points per game, and Jennie Baranczyk’s Sooners are right behind at 90.8. The last time they faced off in Baton Rouge, both teams hit the 100-point mark, and LSU pulled it out thanks to a late pull-up three from Mikaylah Williams. So another high-scoring battle felt like the obvious expectation tonight.

But credit to the Lady Tigers. Their defense held the Sooners to just 37 percent shooting, won the rebounding battle 48–38, and scored 34 points in the paint, which ended up being the defining factor. Jada Richard and Flau’jae Johnson combined for 44 points, while Mikaylah Williams — the hero in last year’s meeting — added 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The loss made it three in a row for the Sooners, and their issues against ranked teams continued. Aaliyah Chavez came in averaging 19.2 points per game, but LSU held her to 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. That tells you everything about Kim Mulkey’s defensive game plan.

While Coach Mulkey didn’t get to shut her doubters up at the press conference, she had her say earlier this week after their game against Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Mulkey Claps Back at Reporter

Before the win against Texas last week, a stat about Kim Mulkey had gone viral. Reporter Reed Darcey posted on X that LSU had not beaten a ranked SEC team in the top 12 under Mulkey, sitting at 0–9 with five losses to South Carolina, two to Texas, and one each to Kentucky and Ole Miss.

And as you’d expect from the LSU head coach, she had plenty to say to the reporter after the 70–65 win over Vic Schaefer’s side.

“Look, guys, Reed, I’m gonna tell you something: I beat Texas, so you can’t write that in your articles anymore,” she said. “Do you know how many times I beat Texas in my career? Go look it up. Do you know that I have lost three of my first four games in a conference before and made it to a Final Four? Write that article, OK?”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a coach who has won four national championships and been to five Final Fours, having her record against ranked teams questioned is understandably frustrating. Mulkey has done just about everything there is to do in coaching. But it also shows how tough the SEC is this season, even someone as decorated as Kim Mulkey had to work through early challenges.