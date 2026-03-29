“Piranhas on a Roast”: Vic Schaefer Reveals Unusual Locker Room Message Amid Texas’ Elite Eight Run

For Vic Schaefer, his coaching tactics aren’t bound by the rule book, it exists mostly on the edge. The Texas head coach has done everything from lashing out at his players on the court to holding them accountable in the media to win. He added a new element to his unique coaching style with a message he shared with his locker room during their run this season.

The moment unfolded in the press conference after his team’s 54-76 blowout over Kentucky in the Sweet 16 game. Schaefer was asked about his team’s performance in the first half, when they scored 48 points. In reply, the Texas head coach shared a message he gives his players when they play so well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I thought we really came out, they like when I tell them they look like piranhas on a roast,” Schaefer said. “I mean they were rolling and playing really hard and really well and sharing the ball, and going in transition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Across his long and decorated career, one thing has always stuck with him on the court. He wants his players to be relentless and leave it all on the court. It’s also true that his ideology can push him towards the edge a bit, but it’s the same process that has given his team so much success over the years, and it was no different on Saturday against Kentucky, when they successfully qualified for the Elite Eight. And the piranha message was just a unique way to showcase appreciation for his team’s performance.

As reality set in during the Kentucky game, it eventually turned into a feast for the ‘piranhas’ from Texas. Schaefer’s team absolutely ripped through the Kentucky Wildcats with their relentless offense. Texas capitalized immensely on fast breaks, concluding the game with a 20-0 advantage in that metric. It was the Wildcats who made the first jab, scoring a 23-foot three-point jumper on a Toni Morgan assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

From that point, it was all about the Longhorns. With Jordan Lee, Madison Booker, and Rori Harmon, Schaefer’s side went on a rampage in the remaining of the first quarter, recording 29 points, leaving the Wildcats chasing for the rest of the game. Precise shooting, 54% from the field, defined the night for the Longhorns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer reacts during the first quarter in a semifinal of the women’s 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lee capped off her night with a team-high 18 points in the game, while Madison Booker followed suit with 17 points and 8 rebounds. “I just love how we opened the game, Schaefer said of his team’s opening offensive spell. “I love how we came out ready to go, I love how we defended the first half, and I just thought we were really, really locked in. Our transition was obviously very good early, and now that was off of our defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Longhorns also outrebounded the Wildcats 38-29 on the boards. Texas’ defense committed an exceedingly high 18 fouls in the game. But the overall hot shooting and efficient defense near the paint more than complemented the Longhorns. The Longhorns limited the Wildcats, holding them to just 19 of 51 from the field.

But overall, it was the offense that gave Texas the edge over a top-tier SEC team like Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vic Schaefer Feels Texas’ Offense Is a ‘Tough Matchup’ for Other Teams

It’s quite certain that when a team has three players averaging over 10 points in the season and six players averaging over 8 points, the team’s offensive ceiling will generally go up. This is exactly what is taking place with Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns. Ranking 6th in the nation, the Longhorns have scored at an average of 85.4 points per game. And has been one of the major reasons behind Texas’ generational success this season. Following the win over Kentucky, Schaefer didn’t hesitate to highlight his team’s offensive prowess.

“I think with this team offensively, this is probably not my best offensive team that I’ve ever gad,” Schaefer said. “They just have so many weapons that you have to be worried about, and it’s really hard to match. Usually a team has one good defender, some have two, nit just many have three. And it just makes it a tough matcup for people. We kind of muddled it up in the second half tonight, but I’m not really worried about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Longhorns’ offense steadied down a bit in the second 20 minutes, scoring just 28 against their first half’s 48. But the Kentucky challenge eventually didn’t cause the Longhorns much harm.

The team has no time to catch a breath and will have to repeat the fast and agile style of ‘piranha’ as Vic Schaefer says against the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight, too. Like the Longhorns, Michigan also boasts an equally formidable offense, averaging 83.9 points per game and ranking 9th in the nation, and there will be no more room for their second-half quite offensive stretches.

All the numbers on paper suggest that the game’s fate will eventually be decided by which team can disrupt the other team’s flow. The Longhorns take the bid in this metric, giving away just 56.3 points per game against Michigan’s 62.2. But one thing is for sure: the game is equally poised, suggesting a tightrope back-and-forth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game is set to tip off on March 30 at the Dickies Arena. What are your expectations from this game? Do let us know in the comments.