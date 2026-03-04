Pittsburgh Dismisses WBB HC Tory Verdi Amid 6 Ongoing Lawsuits

As is the case every time a program hires a new head coach, the atmosphere around the university is filled with hope. The same thing happened when the University of Pittsburgh hired Tory Verdi as its head coach in 2023. Verdi came in with a winning pedigree. He had already proven his credentials at Eastern Michigan, posting two 20-plus win seasons and leading the Eagles to the WBIT twice. But he was not able to replicate that level of success at Pitt, and just three years later, he is already out of the job.

“After a thorough and thoughtful evaluation of our women’s basketball program, it has been determined that we have not progressed enough competitively and now is the right time to seek a new leader for our program,” athletic director Allen Greene announced Tuesday. “We thank Tory for his dedication over the past three seasons and wish him and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors. “The search process for our next leader is already underway.”

Pitt parted ways with Verdi on Tuesday morning following his third consecutive losing season. During his three years at the helm, he posted a 29-65 record. This season, in particular, was brutal for Pitt fans as the team went just 1-17 in the ACC. The campaign also featured a loss to Division III Scranton. To make matters worse, Verdi also went 0-3 against city rival Duquesne.

But poor results may not have been the only reason Tory Verdi lost his job. A few weeks before his eventual dismissal, six former Pitt players filed a lawsuit against him and the university in the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania. They alleged that Verdi inflicted “emotional, psychological, and physical abuse” and created a “hostile, discriminatory, and retaliatory environment.”

Favor Ayodele, Raeven Boswell, Makayla Elmore, Brooklynn Miles, Isabella Perkins, and Jasmine Timmerson are the six former players named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Their individual lawsuits were filed on Feb. 6 in federal court in Pittsburgh. The complaints include allegations of Title IX violations. They also claim breach of contract tied to lost scholarships, negligent hiring and supervision, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

That was not all. According to Sports Illustrated, Tory Verdi allegedly directed xenophobic and culturally insensitive remarks toward a foreign-born player before a game. He reportedly said, “Go back home because ICE is coming.” According to Northam, Verdi also told foreign-born players, “We speak English here,” when they spoke in their native language or accents.

The court documents also include allegations that Verdi created racial divisions between Black and white players on the team. He is also accused of mocking a player’s appearance and weight. In one instance, he allegedly told an injured player, “You look pregnant.”

When you look at the severity of the accusations against him, even though they have not been proven yet, they are unacceptable in every form and would warrant dismissal from any athletic position if true. For Tory Verdi, these allegations also created a damaging image for the university. And that likely played a role in the decision to fire him. But when you look at how the Pitt women’s basketball program has functioned over the past three years, his dismissal felt more than justified.

Moving on, Tory Verdi is not the only ACC coach to lose his job this year. One more has already been dismissed, and we may see others as the season unfolds.

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee Meets Same Fate as Tory Verdi

In the ACC regular season, we saw Tory Verdi’s Pitt finish joint last with a 1-17 record. The only other program alongside them was Boston College, which also chose to part ways with its head coach after a disappointing campaign.

That coach was none other than Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. Boston College had just finished the season 5–26, a 16.1 percent win rate, and the worst record in program history. The Eagles also went through a brutal 20-game losing streak. With criticism growing louder, the program decided it was time for a new direction and parted ways with Bernabei-McNamee.

“I want to thank Joanna for her contributions to the Boston College Women’s Basketball program during her eight years as an Eagle, as she had a tremendous impact on so many young women who have gone on to do great things,” William V. Campbell, Director of Athletics, and Blake James said in a statement. “It is simply time for a change, and we wish Joanna and her family the very best in the future.”

Tory Verdi and Joanna Bernabei-McNamee remain the two ACC women’s basketball coaches currently without a job. But we are fairly confident that more moves will follow once March Madness begins. Programs often look for a fresh start once the season concludes. So if your program is underperforming, do not be surprised if it becomes the next to move on from its head coach.