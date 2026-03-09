Postgame Drama Unfolds after Alabama’s 96-84 win over Auburn

The final buzzer signaled an Alabama victory, but the real battle was just getting started in the handshake line. As the Alabama home crowd celebrated their win over the visiting Tigers, things took a rather ugly turn after the game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide handed a 15th loss of the season to the Auburn Tigers, emerging victorious 96-84. However, as the two teams shook hands, Auburn junior Kevin Overton reacted furiously to some passing comments made by Alabama freshman Amari Allen. Players and staff quickly controlled Overton, preventing further escalation.

Auburn finishes the season with a 16-15 overall record, and the higher-ups will be far from pleased by the results, considering it largely remains the same squad that won 28 games in the 2024-25 regular season.

Auburn fans have been critical of the college program’s hiring of the inexperienced Steven Pearl, and this incident could indicate that the negative atmosphere surrounding the men’s basketball team is affecting the locker room morale.

Kevin Overton had a good game for the Auburn Tigers. But his 24 points weren’t enough to push the visiting team toward an unlikely victory. The incident that followed the game shows he isn’t satisfied with just a good individual performance, and his form will be crucial for Auburn heading into the SEC Tournament.

Meanwhile, Amari Allen had a remarkable 8-of-12 shooting night at the Coleman Coliseum, contributing 16 points to his team’s 23rd win of the season. The freshman has been menacing throughout the season, especially from inside.

The Crimson Tide dominated the paint, scoring 58 points in the area while also outperforming Auburn in rebounding. Alabama had 42 boards compared to Auburn’s 28, which was reflected in the final score.

The game was completely one-sided, with Alabama taking an early lead and disappearing. Labaron Philon Jr. crossed the 1,000-point mark in college basketball with an early flurry of shots.

With the regular season over, the focus shifts to the SEC Tournament. Alabama will have to wait to find out who it faces in the Quarter-Finals, with its regular-season performance earning Nate Oats’ men direct entry into the top 8 of the knockout-style format.

Meanwhile, Auburn will start its SEC Tournament run in Round 1 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Steven Pearl’s future might depend on how the Tigers fare in the SEC Tournament, especially after Bruce Pearl accepted aiding his son in being appointed by the Auburn Tigers.

Bruce Pearl admits to nepotism accusations related to Auburn

While the Auburn Tigers struggle to replicate their last season’s success under new head coach Steven Pearl, the fans keep questioning the college program’s decision to hire Steven Pearl, who served as an assistant to father Bruce Pearl during the latter’s tenure as the Auburn head coach.

With talk of nepotism surrounding the Auburn team, Bruce Pearl’s recent admission will only make matters worse for Steven Pearl, who’s already feeling the pressure.

“Am I rooting for my son to make the NCAA tournament? Of course I am! Did I help my son get the job? Nepotism? Of course I did!” said Bruce.

Bruce Pearl surprisingly announced his retirement on September 22, leaving the Auburn Tigers with little time to find a replacement. Auburn turned to Bruce’s son, Steven Pearl, who had spent years working under the 65-year-old.

Bruce’s admission clears things up for the Auburn faithful. Not only did the 65-year-old leave the college program suddenly, but the current college basketball analyst also left the players in the hands of his son, who had no prior head coaching experience. Players were coming into the season expecting to be led by Bruce Pearl, and the news would have been a tough pill to swallow.

Well, since the cat is out of the bag, Steven Pearl needs to deliver now, more than ever, as Auburn heads into the SEC Tournament as the 12 seed. A deep run here and a few powerful displays, should they make it to the NCAA Tournament, is likely to buy some time and trust from the Auburn fans.