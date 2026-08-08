Prayers Pour In After Dawn Staley Announces Departure of South Carolina Guard From The University

South Carolina guard Maddy McDaniel is stepping away from the program for a period to focus on her mental and emotional well-being. Veteran Head coach and former WNBA star Dawn Staley is giving her every bit of space, grace, and support she needs to do exactly that.

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In her official statement, released on the Gamecocks’ official Instagram page and reshared by BRW Sports, McDaniel opened up with a level of honesty and self-awareness that immediately resonated with fans.

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“Every athlete knows that mental strength is as valuable as their physical strength. It just doesn’t announce itself in the same way when it needs attention… Still, it’s time for me to acknowledge it. I’ve tried to just keep going, but right now I’m not giving my coaches, my teammates and the FAMS the version of myself that they deserve. So I have decided to step away from the team to focus on my mental and emotional well-being, to get back to my best self on all levels.”

That statement was accompanied by a message from head coach Dawn Staley, one that reflected the kind of program culture she has spent years deliberately building in Columbia.

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“If we see anyone in our program going through something, we give them the space and the grace to work through it. When they embrace that it may take more than that, we embrace that, too. Maddy’s decision is a difficult one for a young person to make, and I’m glad she felt our program was a safe place for her to make it.”

The post has since drawn an outpouring of support from fans who have been filling the comments with prayers and warm words for the young player.

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“God bless and protect her ❤️🫶🏼,” one fan wrote. Another fan, also sending their prayers wrote, “Sending prayers and well wishes to Mouse. ❤️🙏🏽”

Many fans displayed a genuine and thoughtful understanding of what McDaniel is navigating.

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“👏🏽 It’s hard out here. Playing for a D1 like SC is an enormous responsibility. Everyone not built for it. Rest and Refocus ❤️,” one fan wrote. Another fan, putting it plainly and warmly, also said “Mental health trumps anything. Hope she heals.”

Some fans also took the opportunity to remind McDaniel of the one thing that matters most in moments like this. “Basketball Will Always Be There. Take Care Of Yourself First 🙏🏽❤️,” one fan said. Another, also echoing the sentiment, said “Take care of yourself. Your mental health has to come first ❤️”

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Maddy McDaniel arrived at South Carolina as a highly touted five-star recruit and the number three point guard in the class of 2024. Over two seasons under Dawn Staley, the 5-foot-9 guard has served as a valuable distributor and depth piece off the bench for the Gamecocks, featuring in 63 total games, 30 as a freshman and 33 as a sophomore. In her most recent season, she averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game across 19.7 minutes averaged.

As she described in her statement, she is not giving the team the best version of herself, and recognising that took real courage. Fans will hope she gets all the rest, clarity, and healing she needs, and comes back stronger on every level.