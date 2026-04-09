Prayers Pour In After ‘Fan Favorite’ Baylor Basketball Player Dies at 36

Imagine playing basketball without being able to see fully. That was the kind of resilience Melissa Jones was known for. Across 125 games for Baylor University, she recorded 981 points, 777 rebounds, and 199 steals. But every single person who watched her play will tell you those numbers do not come close to capturing who she was. Sadly at just 36, the former Baylor favorite is now gone.

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Melissa Jones, who played for the Baylor Bears from 2007 to 2011, passed away on Friday at her home in Colorado. While further details surrounding her death are yet to be disclosed, her mother, Kathy Jones, who confirmed the news, has expressed deep sorrow: “She was my most treasured gift from God, along with her 3 brothers,” Kathy said.

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Melissa Jones was a versatile 5-foot-11 guard who often rebounded and played with the intensity of a post player. According to Kim Mulkey, who was head coach at Baylor during Melissa Jones’ entire four-year career, “She played the game the way every player should, always having energy, played hard, and was a great leader.” And of course, she won three major conference trophies with the Lady Bears in 2009 and 2011.

Alongside that, she won the Associated Press All-American honorable mention honors in 2011, Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore, and capped her senior year with All-Tournament selections in both the Big 12 and NCAA competitions. In fact, even after basketball, she joined the Baylor volleyball team in 2012 while pursuing her master’s degree.

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But beyond just her performance on the court, she brought something even more special to Baylor, a presence that held everything together. Kim Mulkey described her as the “glue” of the team. “Melissa Jones left her mark on Baylor University, and not just women’s basketball,” she said. And rightly so.

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In her senior year at Baylor, Jones suffered an injury to her optic nerve while diving for a loose ball, which led her to lose vision for two weeks in her right eye. Even then, she showed immense toughness playing in the season’s final eight games with no or limited vision in one eye, and even earned a place on the Big 12 Championship and NCAA Championship All-Tournament teams.

She was the heartbeat of the team, which shows in all the recognitions as well. Her No. 5 jersey was retired from the team, and she was also named the 2011 Big 12 Female Sportsperson of the Year, even without traditional All-American status on the court.

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Even outside the court, she was also quite selfless and compassionate. She traveled to Kenya on different mission trips and volunteered in her community on several occasions. And she did all this while excelling academically as a four-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll member. This was, in fact, why head coach Kim Mulkey created the “Melissa Jones Hustle and Courage Award” in her honor.

According to Kathy Jones, her daughter’s time at Baylor University remained a source of joy and pride. And so will it remain. She will go down in Baylor’s history as one of its most selfless and resilient figures, a player whose impact reached far beyond the game. And when future players look back on that history, they will see not just what it means to play, but what it means to give everything both on and off the court.

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Fans React to Baylor Basketball Player Melissa Jones’ Death

The Baylor community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved former players, Melissa Jones. And in these sad moments, fans have taken to social media to pour in their prayers, especially for her family and loved ones. “Prayers for family and friends!!!!” one fan wrote. Another fan, even recalling a personal moment, also said, “One of my faves. My daughter went to Baylor basketball camp while Melissa was there. What an awesome young lady. RIP. Hugs and prayers to her family and friends.”

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And of course, moments like this bring back memories, and fans had quite a number to share. “We played powder puff against her grade in high school,” one fan said, “and with her leading the team they destroyed us… she was an all-around athlete but more importantly a beautiful person. RIP ❤️.” Another fan who also seemed to have crossed paths with her said, “I worked with her in Colorado. She was very professional and the youth really respected her. R.I.P. MJ 😮.”

And as fans continue to express their “prayers and condolences,” the prayer is that at this time, her mom, Kathy Jones, three brothers, family and friends receive the strength they need in these difficult moments. As one fan puts it, may her soul continue to “rest in perfect peace.”