Prayers Pour In After Former LSU Star Makes Tragic Family Announcement

As the popular saying among LSU fans goes, “Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger”. Players can’t escape love years after leaving the program, that’s the kind of loyalty the fanbase holds. In good times and bad, LSU fans are often united in support. And they have further shown the same as Sa’Myah Smith, who donned the LSU jersey for three seasons before transferring to Virginia, has announced a major personal tragedy.

Smith’s mother, Sherry Haynes, unfortunately passed away on January 5, 2026, according to her obituary on Legacy.com. “LLMyMomma💕. I got the boys, now you rest mh✝️” Sa’Myah Smith wrote as a caption with a collage of her photos on the court, along with a family photo with her mother and her three brothers. It was a message signifying that she is ready to take over family duties and the responsibility of the family.

Her mother, Haynes, was a graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School and was an athlete herself. During her high school years, she was a multisport athlete, participating in basketball, track, and softball. Sa’Myah seems to have inherited her athletic gene. Naturally, LSU and Virginia fans are sending their prayers to the college basketball star.

Fans Send Their Prayers After Sa’Myah Smith’s Mother Passes Away

“Sending prayers for you and your family,” wrote a fan. “I’m sorry to hear 🙏” added another. Losing a parent is hard at any age and at any stage of one’s life. However, Sa’Myah Smith is barely 20 and starting a new chapter at Virginia this season. This is a stage of her life when she needs her mother the most. However, fate had other ideas. In this difficult moment, her former team, LSU’s fans, are rallying in support.

Smith entered the transfer portal after three very successful years at LSU. As a freshman at LSU, Smith played all 36 games, averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 14.7 minutes per game to help the Tigers win their first-ever national title, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors. She ably supported starters Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese, who led the way. “To watch Sa’Myah play in the national championship game as a freshman was amazing. Words can’t describe how proud I am of her,” her mother had beamed at the time.

“I’m so sorry for her loss🙏 and I miss her at LSU,” wrote a fan. Smith was a key piece for Kim Mulkey, especially on the defensive end. In her three years at the program, Smith averaged 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks alternating between the starting line-up and the bench. Now she has taken those talents to Virginia, where she is flourishing as well.

“I thought that was her playing for Virginia against Duke last night! The Commentators mentioned she lost her Mother and had missed a few games…and needed to be with her sister’s (the Team). Bless her heart. I’m an LSU fan and attended the LSU – Duke game. I so enjoyed watching her at LSU,” wrote a fan.

The now-Virginia Cavaliers star missed the Georgia Tech and Syracuse games, likely because of this catastrophe. Sa’Myah Smith returned for the first time since her mother’s passing against Duke and did not miss a beat. While Virginia went down 58-65, Sa’Myah put up 10 points, 7 rebounds, and an assist on her return.