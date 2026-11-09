Prayers Pour In After HBCU Basketball Player Identified As One of the Victims in the WSSU On-Campus Shooting

A Winston-Salem State University women’s basketball player is among the people hurt in two shootings on campus during homecoming weekend. One person died and three were injured Saturday night, police said. Messages of prayer have since come in from alumni, families and fans.

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Winston-Salem police identified Makyiah Ward among the victims. The outlet says it independently established that she is the sophomore guard on WSSU’s roster, listed at 5-foot-5 and wearing No. 3. A university spokesperson declined to confirm or deny it, according to the outlet.

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Sources told HBCU Gameday she is in good condition and is expected to recover fully.

Saturday was homecoming game day. The Rams played the Fayetteville State Broncos earlier that day. Police said officers on campus heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m. and found 19-year-old Peyton Izaia Patterson with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. A woman was also hurt, was treated at a hospital, and was released.

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A second shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m., police said. HBCU Gameday reports it happened near Victory Circle and Cromartie Street. Two people were injured. A 21-year-old man is in critical but stable condition, and a 20-year-old woman is in stable condition, according to the outlet. Police identified a vehicle connected to the incident, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, police arrested Ziyaire Spinks, 20, in connection with the first shooting. He is charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm on educational property. He is being held without bond.

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Assistant Chief Jason Swaim said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups. Spinks was not a student at the university. NBC News reports that Cequon Warren Brower, 18, was also arrested in connection with the fighting and was not a student.

NBC News reports police determined the first shooting was an isolated incident, while the Associated Press reported that authorities were still investigating whether the two shootings were connected.

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Chancellor Bonita J. Brown called the shootings “senseless violence” and said the campus is secure, with extra law enforcement staying while the investigation continues. The university offered counseling and canceled the rest of Sunday’s homecoming activities. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said, “Right now, the community is in need of your prayers.”

Fans and alumni answered online. One wrote, “Prayers up for this young lady and all of the victims!! 🙏🏾” Another wrote, “Never wanna see this, praying for our University and students!” Those messages came as HBCU Gameday reported on Ward’s condition.

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Others spoke to the wider campus. One wrote, “Sending prayers to all of our WSSU families ♥️💫🕯️.” Another wrote, “Praying for my Ramily. This young and innocent child.” “Ramily” is a term the chancellor used in her own statement, saying, “That is what it means to be part of the Ramily and to be Ram strong.” A local church planned to lead a call for prayer on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

One message came from the other side of the homecoming game: “Prayers up to my WSSU Ppl from A Fellow Bronco Alum! Its bigger than The Rivalry! I pray she and the others recover and RIP to the person that lost their life! Also Prayers up for the WSSU Community! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💙💙❤️❤️ #HBCUFamily”

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Police have not said how many people remain hospitalized beyond what was reported Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.