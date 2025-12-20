Prayers Pour In After Miami Makes Heartbreaking Cancer Announcement

The Miami Hurricanes were having one of their best season in the 2025-26 NCAA season, with ten wins and two losses so far. However, the team now faces a difficult challenge off the court that has shaken the Hurricanes community, after Marcus Allen, who joined the team this season after starting his college career at Missouri, has been sidelined indefinitely.

The school confirmed on Friday that Allen has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will miss the remainder of the season, and has already begun chemotherapy treatments.

Miami head coach Jai Lucas praised Allen’s resilience and character, saying, “Marcus is an incredible person and teammate. Those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can.”

As soon as this news hit the web, fans quickly took to social media to send their prayers and encouragement. One fan wrote, “Hope the community rallies around him. Wishing him strength in his battle. Sending continued prayers up. 🙏🏽” Another added, “Praying for his recovery, stay strong, you’ve got this 🙌”