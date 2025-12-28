Prayers Pour In After ACC Coach Announces Tragic Personal News

Some days change the way life feels, even when everything else keeps moving. Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes has long been known for how openly he speaks about the people closest to him, especially his mother. This week, however, a deeply personal update from Forbes has left the hoops community devastated.

On Saturday, Coach Forbes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share heartbreaking news about the loss of his mother, Linda Louise (Rummells) Forbes.

“My mom joined my dad in heaven yesterday at 1:20 pm. My brother and my sister were by her side when she peacefully passed away,” he wrote. “Today is the first day of my life where I no longer have the ability to speak to either one of my parents. That is a sad and empty feeling. God Bless 🙏”

Known for his honesty and willingness to show emotion, Forbes has never hidden the role family plays in his life. Those who have followed his career have often heard him speak about his parents, particularly his mother, after his father passed away back in 2019.

Steve Forbes’ journey to the ACC has been one defined by perseverance and steady growth. From his early coaching days at the junior college level to his success at East Tennessee State, and eventually to Wake Forest, he has carved out a career as a program builder.

Along the way, his family has kept him grounded through the highs and lows that come with the profession. Since arriving in Winston-Salem in 2020, Forbes has worked to reestablish Wake Forest as a competitive presence in the conference. While the conference remains one of the toughest in NCAA basketball, his tenure has been marked by cultural progress, player development, and a renewed sense of belief within the program.

Yet moments like this serve as a reminder that even in the midst of seasons, schedules, and expectations, life continues to unfold off the court.

Steve’s mom found happiness in the everyday books, old James Bond movies, musicals, and trying out new recipes, usually with a Mountain Dew close at hand. She also made it a point to stay involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, regularly reaching out with long messages filled with questions, updates, and care.

However, personal loss rarely aligns with convenient timing. For coaches, whose lives are dictated by practice schedules, travel, recruiting, and games, grief does not pause for the calendar. Forbes’ message highlighted that reality in stark terms, a reminder that behind every press conference and game plan is a human being carrying personal joys and sorrows, as fans show their support for the coach during this heartbreaking moment.

Fans send prayers to support Steve Forbes

Following Forbes’ post, fans quickly took to the comments section to send their prayers. Wake Forest’s official men’s basketball account was among the first to respond, writing, “Our thoughts are with Coach Forbes and his family during this difficult time.”

Many echoed that sentiment by sharing messages rooted in personal experience and empathy. “Nobody loves you more than your Mom. May her memory be an eternal blessing,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I’m so sorry Steve. I hope you can find comfort in the memories you have with them and how proud you made them.”

According to a published obituary by a funeral home in Lone Tree, Iowa, Steve Forbes’ mother was born on April 25, 1945, in Muscatine, Iowa, and passed away at the age of 80 after a lifetime deeply rooted in family, community, and service.

She graduated from Lone Tree High School in 1963, and not long after, on February 8, 1964, she married Lowell Forbes in a ceremony held at the Lone Tree United Methodist Church. And, a longtime resident of Lone Tree, she spent more than three decades working in healthcare, including 33 years at the Lone Tree Family Clinic, where she built lasting relationships with patients and colleagues alike, before retiring in 2011.

Beyond her professional life, Linda was known for her devotion to her family and her love of sports. She and her late husband, Lowell Forbes, often traveled to attend sporting events, a connection Steve has referenced publicly over the years. That bond, frequently mentioned in his press conferences with pride and warmth, made the loss all the more profound for those who have followed his journey.

Several other fans offered words of understanding from a place of shared loss. “I’m so sorry Coach. Been there. It’s awful. Peace and comfort to you and your family. May your folks rest eternally,” wrote a former ESPN reporter, while another simply replied, “Sorry for your loss. 🙏🙏”

Funeral services for Linda Louise Forbes are scheduled to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the Lone Tree United Presbyterian Church, with family, friends, and community members coming together to honor her life and legacy. In keeping with who she was, the family has also encouraged memorial contributions to causes close to her heart, reflecting a lifetime rooted in care, service, and connection.

As Steve Forbes and his family prepare to say goodbye, the continued support from the basketball world serves as a reminder that, in moments like these, the game gives way to something far more important – standing together in remembrance and support.

