Prayers Pour In as Injuries Force UCLA Star Into Career Decision

The margins are shrinking even in the middle of dominance. While wins keep stacking up, one quiet absence has lingered all season for the UCLA Bruins, and it finally led to a defining call.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 29, 2026, senior forward Timea Gardiner confirmed through Instagram that she will medically redshirt the 2025–26 season after her knee injury recovery stretched longer than expected. The decision officially ends any chance of her returning this year, but it also reshapes her career path by securing a fifth season in Westwood.

This was not a pause. It was a pivot.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TG (@timeagardiner) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Gardiner has not played at all this season after suffering a knee injury during the offseason. As the recovery timeline extended, the option of pushing back onto the floor faded. In her Instagram post, the 22-year-old explained that the process was taking longer than anticipated, prompting the decision to shut down the season entirely.

Along with the announcement came gratitude. Gardiner thanked the UCLA medical and training staff for supporting her rehabilitation and made it clear she will remain a visible presence, continuing to support the Bruins from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing matters. UCLA sits at 10-0 in Big Ten play with only one loss all season, a November defeat to the Texas Longhorns. Under head coach Cori Close, the Bruins have looked like a national title contender even without Gardiner. Still, her absence quietly reshaped the roster rotation from day one.

UCLA is staring at major turnover once this season ends. Several seniors are expected to graduate or enter the WNBA Draft, potentially giving Close one of the largest draft classes produced by a single program in one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Gardiner will not be part of that group. By medically redshirting, she preserves her eligibility and pushes her professional timeline back to the 2027 WNBA Draft. Instead of leaving with her classmates, she becomes a returning senior next season and one of the most experienced players left in the locker room.

That reality cuts both ways. Watching teammates move on is difficult, but it also positions Gardiner as a stabilizing presence for a roster that will lose a significant amount of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans voice their support for Timea Gardiner’s ‘redshirting’ decision

Once Gardiner shared her decision publicly, the response was immediate. Teammates, fellow athletes, and fans flooded the comments with messages that mixed empathy, humor, and long-term optimism.

One of the most emotional reactions came from senior teammate Angela Dugalic, who acknowledged the reality that they will never share the court again at UCLA. “Wish I could play with you but at the same time, I’m too obsessed with your court-side fits 🤍 love you Tg!!!” The comment carried weight because Dugalic is among the seniors expected to graduate or head toward the WNBA. Gardiner’s redshirt closes that chapter permanently, turning what was once a shared final season into a farewell from the bench.

Another senior, Charlisse Leger-Walker, offered a different perspective. Rather than focusing on separation, she hinted at a possible reunion down the line. “Pro team reunion loading 🫱🏼‍🫲🏼🤞🏽” That optimism reframed the moment. Instead of a delay, Gardiner’s redshirt becomes a detour that could still lead back to familiar faces at the professional level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans echoed that tone throughout the comment section. One message captured the balance between disappointment and hope. “We love you! Sad we won’t see you on the court this year, but so excited we’ll still have you as a Bruin next year! Can’t wait to see you ball out. 🫶🏽” The support was not just emotional. Another fan focused on leadership and continuity, recognizing what Gardiner’s return could mean for a younger roster next season.

“Heal up, and we’ll be excited to see you ball out next season! Your leadership will be key to continuing greatness with the newest group of Bruins!” One comment even stretched the vision further, tying Gardiner’s recovery to championship ambition. “Get well and can’t wait to see you fitted this season and laced up next year! Hopefully playing to defend our title!”

That reaction reveals the bigger picture. UCLA remains in the national title hunt right now. If the Bruins finish the job, Gardiner could return next season not just healthy, but with the added motivation of defending a championship she helped support from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardiner’s redshirt is not about stepping away. It is about extending impact. While UCLA pushes toward postseason goals this year, her presence off the court still matters. Next season, her return could help bridge the experience gap created by a senior-heavy roster moving on.

For Gardiner, the path is now clearer. Full recovery. One more season in Westwood. Then the WNBA Draft in 2027. The prayers pouring in are not just for healing, but for what comes next.