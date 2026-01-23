Prayers Pour In for Minnesota Lynx Guard After Suffering Unfortunate Injury Overseas

The Minnesota Lynx face an unexpected setback as one of their most reliable perimeter contributors deals with a serious injury during the offseason. The news comes at a bad time for the franchise, which is getting ready for the 2026 season after a disappointing playoff exit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kayla McBride, a five-time WNBA All-Star guard for the Lynx, hurt her right quad muscle while training with the Turkish team Fenerbahçe Opet in Istanbul. ESPN’s Meghan L.

Hall says that “McBride has suffered a torn quad muscle while playing overseas. Something to monitor, as her recovery timeline could run into WNBA training camp or the start of the season.” On January 21, the team said the player was injured but didn’t say when he would return.

ADVERTISEMENT

This injury is a big deal because McBride is such an important part of Minnesota. The 33-year-old played in all 39 games last season, averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists. McBride has averaged 14.4 points and 2.5 assists per game since joining the Lynx in 2021. She is also the league’s active leader in three-pointers made, with 722, which puts her seventh all-time.

Fan groups on social media have come together to support the veteran guard, and fans are worried about how long it will take her to get better. McBride’s emotional investment shows how important she is to the organization and to fans who saw her play key roles in last season’s run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota may not be able to build chemistry before the May 10 season opener against Atlanta because she is not there for the important preparation phases.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Lynx fans rally around Kayla McBride after injury news

When McBride tore his quad, it sent shockwaves through online fan groups. Fans were genuinely worried about the guard’s recovery and Minnesota’s chances of winning the championship. People were both impressed by McBride’s toughness and worried about how the injury might change the Lynx’s chances of winning this important season.

Imago Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fans were genuinely shocked by the news about Kayla McBride’s injury, especially because she’s been one of the most reliable and durable players in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ohhhh no, not Kayla! She had always been injury-free, too! Get well soon, Kayla!”

McBride has been available her entire career and even played all 39 games last season, averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists. That consistency is exactly why fans saw her as Minnesota’s rock heading into the 2026 campaign.

“Damn, the Lynx have had a huge fall from grace.” Some fans tied the injury to the team’s bigger struggles, especially after the heartbreaking 2025 semifinal loss to Phoenix. Minnesota won the Commissioner’s Cup in 2024, but since then, it’s felt like one setback after another, and the May 10 season opener only added to the uncertainty with no clear timeline for McBride’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get well soon,” appeared everywhere across platforms, showing how much respect and support she’s built over the years. McBride has played 374 games in her career, starting 371 of them, and fans weren’t just thinking about the team; they were genuinely concerned about her health.

“Do you know how long an injury like this takes to recover from?” was one of the most common questions, and it reflected real worry. Quad injuries can take a long time to heal, and in more serious cases, months, which could affect training camp or even the start of the regular season.

This comment perfectly captured the instant shock fans felt when the news broke: “I just let out a gasp. Noooo.” As the WNBA’s active leader in three-pointers with 722, McBride is a huge piece of Minnesota’s offense, and losing her would create a major gap for a team trying to bounce back after a disappointing playoff exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla McBride’s injury is a tough blow for the Minnesota Lynx heading into 2026, especially with so many questions still unanswered. While fans continue to rally around her, the team now faces early uncertainty in preparing for the season.

Her return timeline could shape Minnesota’s chemistry, confidence, and championship hopes.