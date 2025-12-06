brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Pressure Mounts on Mark Pope As Kentucky Suffers 59–94 Loss vs. Gonzaga

ByOjus Verma

Dec 5, 2025 | 9:36 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Pressure Mounts on Mark Pope As Kentucky Suffers 59–94 Loss vs. Gonzaga

ByOjus Verma

Dec 5, 2025 | 9:36 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The No. 18-ranked Kentucky Wildcats endured a brutal defeat in Week 5 of the 2025–26 NCAA season, falling 59–94 to the No. 11-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The loss wasn’t just lopsided; it was a statement game for Gonzaga and a nightmare scenario for Kentucky fans, who are now openly questioning head coach Mark Pope’s leadership.

Kentucky struggled on both ends of the court. Their offense never found a rhythm, shooting under 27% from the field and only 21% from behind the arc, while Gonzaga dominated the boards and pushed the pace, building a 23-point lead by halftime.

article-image

Imago

With their fourth loss of the season, against a ranked team, fans have taken to social media to express frustration and question the team’s performance under coach Pope. “If Mark Pope cares about this program as much as he says he does, he’ll do the right thing and step down,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas another wrote, “Mark Pope should step down and #Kentucky should bring in Bruce Pearl.” While one fan added, “Mark Pope is a fraud…5-4 Only wins against quad 4 teams Time to make some changes or big blue nation will #kentuckymbb”

“Not Mark Pope’s super team getting 30 pieced 👀,” one fan wrote, highlighting the score difference by which the team lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan wrote, “I’m skeptical that Mark Pope can fix this. Hope I’m wrong. Go Cats!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved