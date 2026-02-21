Projected No. 1 Pick Azzi Fudd Makes Honest Admission About Leaving Geno Auriemma’s UConn

A fairytale run for one of the most dynamic guards in collegiate basketball history is nearing a conclusion. Azzi Fudd, who has been a pivotal part of UConn’s dominance over the last few years, will call it a day after this senior season as she looks to transition to the pro circuit. She has been projected as the No.1 draft pick by ESPN, but the thought of leaving Geno Auriemma’s team is an emotional one for her, and the UConn senior recently shared her two cents on it.

In a crossover podcast of Game Recognizes Game and Fudd Around and Find Out, Fudd was asked about her thoughts on being projected as the No. 1 draft pick.

“I mean, obviously getting drafted is a dream and being No. 1 is a dream,” she said. “It’s like, I want to be in the UConn hallway with you and with everyone else. But I’m really not thinking about it. I’m not on social media too much to avoid seeing that and just hearing all the outside voices because I’ve seen with all my past teammates how easy it is to be consumed by that and be consumed by what’s next.”

“I’m really trying to stay present, because I know I’ve got two months left. And I’m going to miss as much as I might complain,” Fudd said. “In two months, I’m going to be like, I wish I had a walk, I wish I had a team dinner. So, I’m really trying not to think too much of what’s going to happen after because I also can’t control it.”

The reality of the draft predictions will eventually be set on April 13. However, with the WNBA’s CBA negotiations in a deadlock, there isn’t much certainty about the date. According to the ESPN mock draft, the Dallas Wings will pick Fudd. It would be a fairytale if it happened, with a reunion between Fudd and Paige Bueckers.

However, with several other players: Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts, and Awa Fam in the mix, the picks will eventually be driven by the roster construction needs, not by emotion.

For now, one thing is sure: we’ll get to see Azzi Fudd wrecking defenses at Storrs for Auriemma’s team. And that present focus is critical, as she and Geno Auriemma are guiding the Huskies through a dominant but challenging stretch of their season.

What’s Next for Azzi Fudd and Geno Auriemma in the 2025 Season?

In her senior season, Azzi Fudd has had a dream year so far. Flying high on her and Sarah Strong’s shoulders, the UConn Huskies have won 28 straight games. Their dominant run also includes securing the Big East regular-season title for the sixth consecutive time. They still have three games left in the regular season before heading into the postseason tournament.

Geno Auriemma’s team’s next three games include Providence, Georgetown, and St. John’s. They will face the Friars on Sunday (February 22) at the Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies enter the game as favorites, with a 99% chance of winning. It’s not surprising at all, given how well Auriemma’s team has been playing.

However, the UConn Huskies also have a few nemeses to deal with. Over their last few games, the Huskies have struggled with slow, fragile starts. Even in the last outing against Villanova, the Huskies trailed for most of the period in the first half. With Fudd and Strong again, UConn did manage a comfortable comeback in the end.

But this trend is something that UConn and Auriemma wouldn’t hesitate to address in the locker room, given that March Madness is just a couple of weeks away.

UConn’s fiercest challenge will be next month at the Big Dance, where Azzi Fudd would definitely want to go back-to-back and sign off her collegiate career with a national title. However, it’s a tale for another day. For now, the Huskies’ immediate attention will be on Providence. The game will tip off at 12 p.m. ET. What are your thoughts regarding this game of Fudd and co? Do let us know in the comments.