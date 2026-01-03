Protest Pours In After Eric Musselman’s Decision Sparks Ugly Late-Game Sequence vs Michigan

When USC’s head coach Eric Musselman told his Trojans to foul while they were down 26 points in the last few minutes, the game turned into a controversy. The choice drew immediate criticism and caused tension that made Michigan’s dominance less clear. The controversial sequence became the main topic of conversation after the game, with people questioning what it said about fair play in college basketball at the highest level.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anthony Broome, a sports analyst, put it perfectly when he said, “Eric Musselman decided to foul down 26, and Michigan decided to oblige them by playing to the final whistle. He blew by Dusty May in the handshake line.”

Broome’s comment brought attention to Musselman’s choice to intentionally foul in a game that had already been decided, as well as the tension that followed in what should have been a normal postgame meeting between coaches. This break from normal behavior made an already unfair game even more uncomfortable and became a defining moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seemed especially strange to foul when the team was down by 26 points.

USC made 34 percent of its shots from the field, 22 percent of its shots from three, and 21 turnovers. The Trojans’ offense never got going; they didn’t score until 13:19 in the first half. With five players scoring in double digits and Morez Johnson Jr. scoring 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Michigan showed it could win the national title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musselman’s quick exit from the handshake line became a symbol of the tension that had built up. While the two programs respect each other, the exchange brought up bigger questions about how to act when you lose badly. Individual choices in the last moments shape the story of the contest, no matter what the final score is.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reactions expose growing frustration with Eric Musselman’s conduct

The viral moment on social media showed that many were disappointed and thought Musselman was unprofessional during the game, and how he dealt with USC’s early offensive problems. Fans showed their anger by directly commenting on how he acted and made decisions on the sidelines.

Imago Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“This is very typical chippy behavior from Musselman,” one pointed out, based on what they thought was a pattern in the coach’s behavior on the sideline. This observation made it seem like Musselman’s behavior during the Michigan game was consistent with how he usually acts. USC’s 12 turnovers in the first half and early offensive problems likely made observers more frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commenter called the incident “sore loser behavior,” criticizing how Musselman dealt with the loss that was bound to happen. Michigan’s tough defense made things hard for USC, which turned the ball over 21 times and shot only 34 percent overall.

“University of Spoiled Children” was a third sarcastic reference to USC’s reputation while also criticizing Musselman’s behavior. This comment linked how one coach acts to how people see the whole institution. When he was down by 18 at halftime, and there was no way for him to come back, his decision to foul seemed more like a defense than an acceptance of what elite competition taught him and how to respond appropriately.

“Was at the game, dude cried like a baby for 40 mins straight. Musselman was an embarrassment that entire game,” said a fan who was there. It was better to give Michigan’s five players, who scored in double digits and played so well, professional credit than to get defensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coaches should always act professionally,” fans meant that expectations for established programs are rising. Musselman’s behavior, which was made worse by being seen on social media, set the tone for the story that would last. The 96-66 win showed that there was a difference in talent.

These reactions together made it clear that individual choices in tough times are what make a good coach and set the standard for how student-athletes should handle losing and professional setbacks.