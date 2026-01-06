Protest Pours In Over Nebraska Player’s Gun Celebration At Shooting Survivor

A 14,841-strong crowd cheered and roared as Nebraska forced Michigan State to gasp for air in the 58-56 win. “It was the loudest game I have ever played here,” Jamarques Lawrence said. “The fans here are amazing, the atmosphere, I am just blessed to be a part of this journey.” However, in that ambiance, Braden Frager took things a little bit too far, at least if a part of the fanbase is to be believed.

With 9:32 left on the clock and Nebraska leading 44-38, Frager let fly a catch and shoot three with Jeremy Fears Jr guarding him. The three balls dropped, and as a celebration, he taunted Fears Jr with three fingers out and a gun-like celebration. He immediately received a technical foul but continued with the game. The celebration itself was pretty contraversial and Fears Jr had survived a real-life shooting in 2023.

At 18-years-old Fears was shot in the leg but eventually recovered and returned to basketball. Eventually, Nebraska and Frager closed out the win with the substitute scoring 9 points,5 rebounds,3 assists, and 4 steals. However, the controversy did not end. To double down, Frager took to Instagram and posted a photo of that celebration along with a few others with the caption ‘Fear None.’ It was as if the internet was set on fire after that post, with immense backlash towards Frager.

Protests Erupt Over Braden Frager’s Mock Gun Salute to Jeremy Fears Jr.

“Not going to lie, this is not the best way to celebrate post-win. Especially with the history,” commented a fan. The gun celebration is one of the most popular ones in basketball today. Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards have already been condemned in the NBA. This incident has the added layer of history, which irked many fans.

Patients who have been through traumatic incidents like these often suffer from PTSD. Not that an imaginary gun is guaranteed to trigger it, but it comes off as insensitive. In the case of Fears, he was in a home with friends when a male gunman entered and began to shoot, according to ESPN. Police said they were not sure if the two victims were the intended targets. The suspect has not yet been found as the case remains under investigation.

“That’s sad, man… Fears must have really gotten to him during the game,” wrote another fan. The game itself was pretty close, and Fears was imposing himself as well, finishing with 14 points and 7 assists. And Fears has a reputation of being a trash-talker who could have goaded Nebraska and Frager as well. However, that is not a confirmed fact. It is also possible that he did not know Fears’history and it was just a spur-of-the-moment thing.

“He had no idea,” theorised another. The argument against this theory is that his post had the comments off from the get-go, which signals that he expected backlash. However, that is not a confirmation of his knowledge, and he has since reportedly apologised to Fears in person and deleted that post. “A lot more mature than a lot of people on this app today, that’s for sure!!” praised a fan after his reported apology.

Braden Frager was also condemned by head coach Fred Hoiberg afterwards, but he emphasized that he handled the situation with grace. Speaking to the media after the game, Hoiberg said, “It is a teachable moment. He will be better because of it. He knew he messed up, but he kept his composure, his teammates rallied around him, & he made some big plays down the stretch.”

Whether to view it as playful or inappropriate ultimately depends on perspective. One true thing is that the incident added extra fire to the matchup and could fuel a future rivalry. Michigan State and Nebraska won’t play each other during the regular season, but the Spartans and their fans may be hoping for another chance if the two teams cross paths in the Big Ten Tournament.