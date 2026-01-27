Providence vs UConn MBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

The Big East is always part of the conversation when it comes to competitiveness, and the next matchup features two teams on completely different ends of the spectrum. It is Providence vs UConn, and this one has full entertainment value written all over it.

UConn Huskies come into this game on a 15-game winning streak, while the Friars have won just one of their last five and opened Big East play at 2–7.

At first glance, it might look like an easy win for the Huskies, but the last time these two teams met, the game went to overtime, and UConn barely edged the Friars 103–98. This won’t be a walk in the park for Dan Hurley’s side, but it should be a thriller, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need before the game.

Providence vs UConn: Where to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

Watch on: TNT

Streaming: Fubo

Providence vs UConn: Injury report

Providence Friars

Jason Edwards – QUESTIONABLE

Jaylen Harrell – OUT

Rich Barron – OUT

Daquan Davis – OUT

UConn Huskies

Braylon Mullins – QUESTIONABLE

Predicted Starting Lineups

Providence Friars

Oswin Erhunmwunse

Jamier Jones

Stefan Vaaks

Jaylin Sellers

Corey Floyd Jr.

UConn Huskies

Alex Karaban

Tarris Reed Jr.

Braylon Mullins

Silas Demary Jr.

Solo Ball

Prediction: Can Providence get their revenge on UConn?

Providence is arguably at its lowest point in years. The Friars sit at 9–11 overall and 2–7 in the Big East, with losses that defy belief: double overtime loss at Butler; surrendering a three-point lead with possession in the closing seconds and losing in OT to last-place Marquette; and blowing a 21-point second-half lead at home to Georgetown. Winning these “so close yet so far” moments would have completely shifted their season narrative.

That said, they now get a shot at revenge. Last time, Providence blew an 11-point lead with under three minutes left and lost in overtime. Now they face a UConn team that hasn’t dropped a game since Arizona in November. Not exactly an easy assignment.

These two have played 83 times, making it one of the Big East’s most historic matchups, with UConn leading the series 52–31. And based on the numbers, it does feel the match could go either way.

Imago Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates guard Braylon Mullins (24) against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Offensively, Providence actually has the edge. The Friars average 89.2 points per game, compared to UConn’s 78.3, with both teams shooting 48% from the field. But defense is where everything changes. UConn locks teams down at 63.5 allowed per game, while Providence gives up 86.1. That’s the difference between staying in games and getting run off the floor.

Naturally, ESPN gives UConn a 90.6% chance to defend its home court. The last time these two teams met, they combined for over 200 points. If we get anything close to that again, we are in for a treat.

Who do you think wins this game? We are going with UConn. Let us know your pick in the comments below!