Public Discontent Pours In After $20,500,000 Announcement Around Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony claimed his father’s legacy by choosing a struggling Syracuse. The Orange were chosen from a final list that also included USC and Auburn. Anthony wants to get the Orange back to where it once was, among the top teams. However, that is easier said than done, especially for just one player. And according to Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack, the program’s resurgence hinges on factors that have quickly sparked backlash from the fanbase.

“The House Settlement schools beginning this year, beginning July 1 of 2025, can share up to $20.5 million in revenue with their athletes’ rights. We are doing that, and we said that publicly; most power four schools are doing so, not every power for schools doing so. Not every ACC school is doing so,” John Wildhack said during an appearance on ESPN Radio Syracuse’s “Orange Nation” program.

The House v. NCAA settlement allows participating institutions across the country to directly pay student-athletes like Kiyan Anthony. Each year, schools can distribute up to 22% of the average revenue among schools in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC from various sources. The cap for the 2025-26 academic year is $20.5 million per school, and Wildhack can bring that number down if he wants. He further said that their success is dependent on the corporate support for Syracuse Athletics.

“The thing that’s going to be absolutely critical for Syracuse basketball and Syracuse football. The way the House Settlement is constructed, with the formation of the CSC, is corporate support in companies working with our athletes directly, and our athletes representing those companies. If we get the corporate support we need, we’ll be fine. If we don’t, we’re going to struggle,” Wildhack explained. That conditional framing, placing Syracuse’s success largely in the hands of outside sponsors, is what ignited criticism online.

Fans Rip John Wildhack After He Pegs Syracuse’s Future on Corporate Support

“Isn’t it his job to make a plan for this to happen?” Asked a fan. Syracuse already has multiple corporate sponsors, like JMA Wireless, which inked a 10-year partnership for naming rights of the University’s iconic on-campus stadium. However, by suggesting Syracuse’s existing sponsorship base may not be enough, Wildhack appeared to deflect responsibility, a perception that quickly fueled fan frustration.

In addition, the program is also conducting a sweeping $50 million fundraising campaign among alumni, parents, friends, season ticket holders, corporate leaders, and community partners. It’s a sign that whatever Wildhack is bringing in is not keeping pace with the absolute top programs.

To be fair, he emphasised the importance of corporate sponsors rather than denying the reality. However, his framing landed him in the hotseat and it sounded like it was dependent on external factors. Many fans believe this is precisely where Wildhack’s decades of experience should matter most.

He has shown in the past that he can. Wildhack secured a $118 million investment from the University for renovation of the Carrier Dome, which underwent a roof replacement, air conditioning, and facilities upgrade, which reopened in 2020. However, another decision in 2023 came under fire after his statement.

“Weitsman was going to pledge 1 million to one 5-star for football and basketball… And you pushed him out of the program,” accused another fan. A year after his $1 million offer to 5-star athletes (2023), Adam Weitsmann rescinded any kind of future NIL deal with the Syracuse program. According to reports, Weitsmann “felt Syracuse University chancellor, Kent Syverud, didn’t want him doing NIL any longer” because of the attention and publicity. The school was afraid of breaking any NCAA rules in the process, according to NIL expert Darren Heitner. A part of the blame also fell on Wildhack, who manages the athletic program.

“We need a new AD. This whiney attitude is contagious,” wrote a fan, while another followed in the same theme, “It’s everyone else’s fault….” The Syracuse program is at a downward trend in the last 4 years. Syracuse’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2021 while they have repeatedly faltered in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

They have had a sub-0.500 record 3 out of the last 4 years. This year, Syracuse has announced crowds of fewer than 14,000 people for five straight games. That hasn’t happened since the team moved into the JMA Wireless (previously Carrier) Dome. This reads as a major downturn against their storied history. Kiyan Anthony’s arrival has brought some brand value and a possible future superstar. However, his recruitment had a major factor of his father, Carmelo Anthony.