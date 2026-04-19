“Pulling a KD”: Jon Scheyer’s Duke Draws Mockery & Laughter After 5-Star Prospect Announces UConn Commitment

The Duke Blue Devils faithful were on the receiving end of a cruel joke. A loss to the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Tournament was one thing, but losing a five-star prospect after just one season to that same team? That’s a whole different story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just weeks after the Huskies stunned the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight game to end Jon Scheyer and his team 2025-26 run, Nikolas Khamenia has flipped the script in a way not many saw coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star freshman took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his commitment to play for the Huskies in the upcoming season. No big announcement, no big celebration, just a simple post with “committed” written alongside an image of himself in a Huskies uniform.

And just like that, coach Scheyer’s program has found itself on the receiving end of a whole lot of noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the surface, the move makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khamenia, a former top-20 recruit in the 2025 class, showed flashes in his first season at Duke and averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34% from three. But more importantly, he stepped up when it mattered most.

On average, he played for 22 minutes in Duke’s biggest games late in the season, which also included a 14-point performance against Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But instead of building his career at Duke, he has decided to head to Storrs. However, this move also makes sense from UConn’s perspective as well, as the Huskies are heading into a roster reset of their own.

Tarris Reed Jr. is expected to enter the NBA Draft, and Eric Reibe is already in the transfer portal. So with two key players widely considered to be out of the program, the Huskies will have a huge gap in their rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when a former five-star like Nikolas Khamenia became available, Hurley made sure to secure him.

Sure, every athlete wants to play for a team that wins, and UConn is already an elite program, with a record that would attract any player.

ADVERTISEMENT

But to look at this situation from a perception standpoint? That’s where things get messy.

Because the moment the news dropped, fans didn’t hold back.

Jon Scheyer Under Fire as Fans Mock Duke Over Khamenia’s Switch

As soon as his post went viral, fans flooded social media with their disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wrote, “Not Nik pulling a KD 👀👀👀😲.” While another added, “Worse than KD going to the Warriors.”

Fans immediately drew parallels to Kevin Durant because Khamenia flipped sides to join the very program that had just knocked his team out of the tournament, a move reminiscent of KD’s controversial switch in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Pittsburgh at Duke Jan 20, 2024 Durham, North Carolina, USA Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer center talks to his players during a timeout in the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Panthers won 80-76. Durham Cameron Indoor Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobxKinnanx 20240120_amo_bk1_148

But things just spiraled from there on as fans started calling out Jon Scheyer and his program.

One said, “He left where he could only dream about a national title to where he can actually win one. Hurley > Scheyer…that’s basic math.” While another wrote, “he wants to win, which he’ll never do if he plays at Duke.”

The UConn Huskies under Hurley have won two championship titles in the last four seasons (2023 and 2024) while going to the finals of the recent one. Whereas the Duke Blue Devils under Scheyer have fallen short despite deep runs.

So then came the bluntest take of them all as one fan wrote, “Can’t beat them, join them headahh.” It’s harsh, but it captures the raw reaction perfectly.

Because in today’s transfer portal era, moves like this are becoming more than common. Players are thinking about fit, development, and yes, who will make them a winner. But that doesn’t mean fans will stop seeing this through the lens of betrayal.

At the end of the day, Khamenia’s decision might make sense, but when you pull a KD, don’t expect the noise to die down anytime soon.