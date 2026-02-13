Purdue Fans Celebrate Big Transfer Win As Ivy League Standout Chooses Boilermakers

Purdue’s hunt for a national championship just received a major boost from the Ivy League. They managed to acquire a highly promising talent who was recently named the Ivy League Player of the Year.

Purdue managed to convince Princeton Tigers transfer Caden Pierce to join their ranks. The 6’7″ Pierce made quite a name for himself playing for the Princeton Tigers, and now he is bringing all those skills to Mackey.

Caden’s decision to join with the Boilermakers came through his agents at Priority Sports, who told On3. Pierce had quite a few colleges on his radar: UConn, Louisville, Duke, and Gonzaga, and he even visited those colleges before finally zeroing in on Purdue.

“I went on all five visits, just looking for the place that felt most like home for one year for me,” Pierce explained his decision. “Purdue obviously has an unbelievable program that Coach Painter has built over the years. When I was on campus, with the coaches and with the guys, it felt like a great place for me. I wanted to be a part of that program. Mackey Arena is one of the best venues in college basketball, and I can be part of something special.”

Currently redshirting for the 2025–26 season, while finishing his degree at Princeton, Caden Pierce was a stud in the Ivy League. His efforts were crucial in the Tigers’ run to the Sweet 16, averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Pierce’s sophomore year will actually be the talking point of his career as he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Uncharacteristically, his scoring wasn’t the same last year as it dipped a little, but still, it maintained a certain standard: 11.2 ppg, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

So what do the fans make of Purdue’s new commitment? Let’s hear what they have got to say.

Purdue Fans Give Their Opinions on Pierce

After crashing out against Houston in the Sweet 16 last year, Purdue seems relentless in their pursuit of the NCAA Championship. To chase those dreams, they found a juggernaut to handle their paint. Caden Pierce, who has already proved his mettle at Princeton, will now reinforce his will for the Boilermakers. But when will he play?

“Eligible immediately?” asked a fan who wanted to know about his latest starting date. Although no date is set, it is believed his debut is not far away. Unlike last year, when he battled ankle injuries and torn ligaments, he is now healthy and ready to contribute. If everything falls in place, Pierce could very well don their colors against Iowa next.

“Congrats, Purdue. Didn’t really think we’d be getting him anyway,” said another.

Imago Dec 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

While noting Matt Painter played a key role in Pierce’s decision, fans also noted the idea of getting to stay closer to his brother was also a tempting prospect.

“No surprise, wants to be close to his brother in Indy, and it makes good sense for his entire family. I wish him luck. It seems like a quality find for Matt. Hopefully, he is as good in Big10 competition and competes for plenty of playing time. Hopefully not another Liam Murphy,” said a fan.

Caden’s older brother, Alec Pierce, plays as a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, which is nearby, and that may have also influenced his decision. Although the fans shade towards Purdue senior Liam Murphy seemed like a long-held grudge because of his forgettable 2025 season with a meager ppg of 2.5, a stark departure from his last year’s 13.0 ppg.

The fans will be hopeful of seeing a healthy version of Pierce who can drive them towards the NCAA title.