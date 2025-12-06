Purdue Makes History for Wrong Reasons After Milan Momcilovic’s Heroics Secure Iowa State Win

The Purdue Boilermakers were in scintillating form heading into the game against Iowa State at the Mackay Arena. Many fans even gave the Boilers a chance, albeit admitting that it’s going to be their toughest test. However, the Boilers suffered an 81-58 blowout defeat against the Cyclones as they registered their name in history books for all the wrong reasons.

As per journalist Jon Rothstein, this 23-point loss against Iowa State is the heaviest defeat for the Boilers at the Mackay Arena. It was a sensational display from the Cyclones, especially from star player Milan Momcilovic, who led the way with a game-high 20-point performance while shooting 3-out-7 from beyond the arc.

This defeat marks the end of Purdue’s impressive unbeaten run this season after both teams entered this game with a strong 8-0 record.

