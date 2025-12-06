brand-logo
Purdue Makes History for Wrong Reasons After Milan Momcilovic’s Heroics Secure Iowa State Win

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Dec 6, 2025 | 2:57 PM EST

The Purdue Boilermakers were in scintillating form heading into the game against Iowa State at the Mackay Arena. Many fans even gave the Boilers a chance, albeit admitting that it’s going to be their toughest test. However, the Boilers suffered an 81-58 blowout defeat against the Cyclones as they registered their name in history books for all the wrong reasons.

As per journalist Jon Rothstein, this 23-point loss against Iowa State is the heaviest defeat for the Boilers at the Mackay Arena. It was a sensational display from the Cyclones, especially from star player Milan Momcilovic, who led the way with a game-high 20-point performance while shooting 3-out-7 from beyond the arc.

This defeat marks the end of Purdue’s impressive unbeaten run this season after both teams entered this game with a strong 8-0 record.

This is a developing story…

