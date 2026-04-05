“Put Whatever Label You Want”: Diana Taurasi Addresses Geno Auriemma–Dawn Staley Tension Amid Apology

What happens when a highly anticipated Final Four clash doesn’t end at the buzzer? With 0.1 seconds left on the clock, all eyes should’ve been on the South Carolina Gamecocks as they were about to secure their ticket to the championship with a 62-48 win over the UConn Huskies. But the attention snapped to the sideline, where an exchange between two Hall of Fame coaches – Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley – took an unexpected turn.

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As the clock ticked down, Auriemma and Staley approached each other near the scorer’s table. And just when it looked like they were about to shake hands, things quickly escalated into a verbal altercation, which forced the staff members to step in and separate the two.

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But while the moment quickly broke the internet, not everyone saw it as something bigger than the game. Because for WNBA legend and a former Huskie herself, Diana Taurasi, it was just two competitors, caught in the heat of the highest stage.

“I’ve known coach Auriemma for 25 years. He’s like a father to me, and I know Dawn really well, too,” she said. “So I know them both really, really well. I know it’s two really competitive people from Philly. So you can put whatever label you want, and you can say whatever you want about the situation last night. But to me, it was two people competing at the highest level that have tremendous respect for each other.”

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“It reminds me of when I was in college, and Tennessee was at top of the mountain, and you want to knock them down. You want to be the better team… Connecticut, still Connecticut. We get to the Final Four and lose. And it’s a terrible year. So, that’s where we’re at. It really is unfair. Call it what you want to call it, but it’s a great rivalry. I think it’s here to stay,” she further added.

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How this rivalry between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley evolves from here is something only the coming years can answer. But the tensions in the recent game didn’t come out of nowhere.

During the game, Auriemma voiced his frustration in an interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, criticizing the officiating and accusing the Gamecocks of overly physical play. However, the verbal fight stemmed from a missed pregame handshake that didn’t sit right with him.

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“For 41 years, I’ve been coaching… the protocol is, before the game, you meet at half court,” Auriemma said while revealing he was left waiting on the line.

Still, if that was Auriemma’s stance in the immediate aftermath, it didn’t take long for the tone to shift.

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Geno Auriemma walks it back with a public apology

If Friday night was about raw emotion getting the best of these coaches, Saturday came as a moment of reflection.

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The UConn Huskies head coach issued a public apology, taking full responsibility for how he handled the situation.

“There’s no excuse how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” he said, according to Reuters. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted.”

“The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that.”

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But while Geno Auriemma attempted to close this chapter quickly, coach Staley isn’t interested in revisiting it, not right now, at least.

Fresh off leading the Gamecocks back to the national championship stage, Staley made it clear where her focus will stay when she was asked about the apology from the Huskies coach.

“For me, no distractions at this time. Concentrating on winning the national championship. That’s it,” she said, according to USA Today. “That’s a little disheartening… I’m choosing to stick to the task at hand. At some point, everything is going to be addressed. Today, this weekend won’t be one of them.”

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So while his apology may have addressed the moment, the Gamecocks’ coach won’t let her focus linger, especially when she needs to take care of the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game on Sunday.

No Step Back in Storrs After the Fall in Phoenix

Let’s be real, the Huskies’ fallout in the Final Four broke a lot of hearts. While teams face losses every other day in this sport, this one hit differently because of what it brought to an end.

UConn entered the matchup with a perfect 38–0 record, riding a 54-game winning streak and looking to secure what could have been Auriemma’s 13th national championship. But the only loss they suffered in the whole season brought that run to an end as the Huskies closed their season at 38–1.

But the fans already have something to be happy about. Because Geno Auriemma isn’t going anywhere.

Imago Connecticut Huskies Head Coach Geno Auriemma watches practice at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Thursday, April 3, 2025 ahead of their Final Four match-up against the UCLA Bruins on Friday.

According to the NY Times, the 72-year-old confirmed that he will return to lead the UConn Huskies once again for his 43rd season. With him back in Storrs, he is all set to continue a legacy that has defined women’s college basketball for over four decades.

If UConn had actually chosen to part ways with the legendary coach, it would’ve been a pretty baffling decision, to say the least.

With 12 national championships, 25 Final Four appearances, and over 1,200 career wins, coach Auriemma continues to stand as the winningest coach in college basketball history, be it men’s or women’s.

But the big question now is – what will this next version of UConn look like?

With stars like Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams set to graduate and move on with their professional lives, who will Geno Auriemma entrust with carrying the torch? That responsibility is now expected to move toward rising centerpiece Sarah Strong. But for the 2026 National Player of the Year, there’s no easing into that role.

“I think she should take it on her shoulders. This is what this is all about. What are you gonna do? Go home and pretend it doesn’t mean anything?” the Huskies’ head coach said as the team recovers from the recent loss. “I think the best players carry it with them. They put it on their own shoulders. I remember when we lost in 2001 in St. Louis. (Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi) And those guys, they went home. Not one kid said one word about it, but they carried that … for the next 12 months until we got back there. You can’t shy away from it. It is what it is, and (Strong) is tough enough to handle it.”

No matter how a season ends, and no matter how the roster changes, the standard at UConn remains the same. Because one chapter may have ended, but that’s just the beginning of the next run.