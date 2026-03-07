“Quite Physical”: Alicia Tournebize Opens Up on SEC Wake-Up Call Under Dawn Staley

The South Carolina Gamecocks kicked off their SEC Tournament with a dominant showing against the Kentucky Wildcats. They looked like the better team as soon as the game started, and sent Kentucky packing with an 87-64 win. The quarterfinal also saw the Gamecocks’ 18-year-old prodigy, Alicia Tournebize make her SEC Tournament debut, and she didn’t find it easy.

The SEC conference is grueling. It is a different breed of intensity; all the matchups are physically tough and take a toll on the players. Tournebize found that out firsthand. The freshman who joined South Carolina from France in January came off the bench in the game. She played 14 minutes, had three points, two rebounds, and one block. The numbers are not eye-catching, and the reason for that might be the physical nature of the conference.

After the win, while talking to Wach Fox, she gave her thoughts on the difference between basketball in Europe and the SEC.

“Everybody on the court, like every position, is like quite physical, and like, post players are really fast,” Alicia Tournebize said. “In Europe too, but here it’s like more. I feel like everybody like really fast and physical. And yeah, the play, the game is fast and physical.”

The French player is currently averaging 11.7 minutes per game under coach Dawn Staley, and averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. She might have found it difficult to get used to the intensity of the Southeastern Conference immediately. However, in the past, Staley has talked about how Alicia Tournebize is growing and acclimating.

Although her mid-season arrival presents a steep learning curve that may restrict her minutes, Tournebize says she is comfortable on the court and learning every day.

“A Sponge”: Raven Johnson Praises Alicia Tournebize’s Willingness to Learn

While the initial few months might’ve been tough on the French forward, she doesn’t seem to be too concerned about it. Since joining South Carolina in January, Alicia Tournebize has played 13 games for the Gamecocks. Even though not a starter, she has shown flashes of what she can produce. But whatever game time she can manage will only help her game and solidify her future with the Gamecocks.

She is adapting to the game in the SEC on the go after joining mid-season, and everyone around is making sure to help her. Tournebize, in conversation with The State, addressed the fact that she needed some time to adjust, and Dawn Staley and her teammates are there to help her.

“I’ve learned lots from this team and thanks to her,” Tournebize said about Staley. “I’m really grateful. I’m so happy. The team, I think we can go far, we have big goals. I think we’re on the right way.”

Imago January 25, 2026: South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot 11 celebrates during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the NCAA, College League, USA Womens College Basketball matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. /CSM Columbia United States – ZUMAc04_ 20260125_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Her teammate and veteran South Carolina guard, Raven Johnson, also called Tournebize a ‘sponge.’ She is always willing to learn, and this attitude will only help her improve and might even lead to her being a regular starter.

The Southeastern Conference is not easy, especially if you’re joining mid-season. Alicia Tournebize possesses high basketball IQ. She can be an asset for Staley’s high-low sets, and the game against Kentucky might just be what she needed.

With South Carolina now ready to face LSU in a high-pressure semi-final, Tournebize would want to apply all the learnings there and help her team reach the final.