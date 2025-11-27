Ramon Walker Jr. Draws Major Respect From Coach Kelvin Sampson After Win vs. Notre Dame

Senior guard Ramon Walker Jr has been someone Coach Sampson can always count on! In the Houston Cougars’ recent matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Sampson needed someone to steady the ship after a tough loss to Tennessee, and senior guard Walker did exactly that.

After the game, in which Walker recorded 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists (his highest so far), coach Sampson made it clear just how much Walker means to this team, offering one of his most heartfelt comments of the season.

“Ramon’s been through a lot. He’s had a ton of injuries. But he’s still standing. As a coach, I know we’re not playing very good right now. But there’s still silent victories. A guy like Ramon,” he said.

And it’s well-deserved! Ramon Walker Jr has battled injuries throughout his career, fought for minutes, and he still shows up as one of Houston’s most reliable competitors. His ability to do the little things like fight for loose balls, rotate defensively, and make momentum plays, or get rebounds, is why the staff trusts him in high-pressure moments.

Over the past two seasons, Walker has definitely been through a lot. In the 2023–24 season, he battled through a serious knee injury in practice that was initially feared to be season-ending. It was later diagnosed as an impaction fracture near the meniscus, treated with PRP and a long rehab, and he ended up missing eight games before returning in the NCAA Tournament. While in the 2024-25 season, he suffered from a right-hand injury in practice that required surgery and ended his 2024–25 season after eight games, sidelining him for the Cougars’ 31–1 run to the national championship game.

However, his presence on the court as an “energy giver” of the team has earned him the respect of Sampson, and this isn’t the first time he has praised the senior star. After the Cougars’ third game of the season against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on November 12th, Walker grabbed a team-leading six rebounds. The head coach talked about his impact on the team.

“I thought Ramon’s injection of toughness in Cougar basketball helps the other guys do it,” Sampson said. “Because it rubs off.”

The Cougars need their latest win over the Fighting Irish to find their lost confidence after losing to the Vols. Now, as the team will look to continue their rhythm in the 2025-26 NCAA season, Ramon Walker Jr’s resilience in the face of adversity is exactly what the Cougars need.

Why Ramon Walker Jr.’s leadership matters now more than ever?

Even before the season tipped off, Walker was already being circled as one of Houston’s most important leaders, with Jamal Shead leaving for the NBA. And now, Walker’s steady presence has become a backbone for a team balancing freshmen contributors and high expectations, as they went on to play the championship game last season.

Battling injury after injury could’ve easily slowed his impact or shaken his confidence. But he fought his way back into the rotation, giving Houston the toughness and voice they missed when he was sidelined. His numbers so far (2.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in just over 12 minutes a night) don’t tell the full story, but the staff knows what he brings when he’s healthy.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) is fouled by Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

“Sometimes your biggest role is not necessarily on the floor; it’s behind the scenes. That takes a lot of courage and maturity, and Ramon has a bucket full of both,” Sampson said as per SI.

That’s why Houston isn’t trying to rush a guy who’s already proven how much the team feeds off his energy by limiting his minutes. They’d rather get him fully right than risk losing one of the few players who understands exactly what it takes to keep this group steady.

The Cougars will take on the Florida State Seminoles for their next game on December 6th, and as the season moves forward, fans will keep their eyes on Ramon Walker Jr to see if he can finally lead his team to the championship title this season.