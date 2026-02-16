Raven Johnson’s NFL Champion Boyfriend Shares 27-Second Message for Dawn Staley After Viral Gesture

Dawn Staley has always been a big NFL fan, and she was on cloud nine last year when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22, something the viral videos made clear. But this time, her loyalty shifted, and it was all because of one person.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This year, when the Seattle Seahawks faced the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, Dawn Staley surprised fans by backing Seattle, all because her player Raven Johnson’s boyfriend was suiting up for the Seahawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s boyfriend, Nick Emmanwori, recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast, where he was asked about getting Dawn Staley’s support. “Dawn Staley…she’s a GOAT,” Emmanwori said. “She’s been doing it for a long time as a player and as a coach. The fact that she gave me that little shout out, wore my jersey on the sideline, that was definitely like, big ups…She’s a great person, and she’s got all the swag and all the personality that she needs, so a lot of respect for that.”

During South Carolina’s matchup against Tennessee, Staley showed up in Nick Emmanwori’s Seahawks jersey ahead of Seattle’s clash with New England. The Gamecocks handled business with a convincing win, and the Seahawks followed it up by claiming the Super Bowl title 29–13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s moment subtly highlighted how much she values her players, a reminder that she will always show up for them and their inner circle. Emmanwori’s link goes beyond Johnson as well, since he played for South Carolina’s football team from 2022 through 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In fact, when Nick Emmanwori slipped out of the first round of the draft, Coach Staley FaceTimed him to offer encouragement, telling him, “Wherever you go, you’re going to be alright.” And it did turn out all right, with Nick now a Super Bowl champion after recording 81 tackles and 25 assists in the regular season.

And speaking of Raven Johnson, Dawn Staley had glowing praise for her defensive star after the LSU game, and this is something you don’t want to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Staley praises Raven Johnson

With a 79–72 win over LSU, Dawn Staley captured her 500th victory as South Carolina’s head coach. The milestone came alongside another statement: an 18-game winning streak over the Lady Tigers, highlighting just how lopsided this clash of powerhouse programs has become.

After the game, Staley was quick to praise Raven Johnson for her stellar performance against LSU, finishing with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals while calmly knocking down the two game-winning free throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Raven Johnson is a winner. Look it up in the dictionary, look it up on your iPhones, Raven Johnson is a winner. She makes winning plays. And she did that tonight. Sealed the deal with the free throws. Just proud of her … she’s probably the one I’ll miss the most.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina Feb 26, 2023 Columbia, South Carolina, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and forward Aliyah Boston 4 pose with the 2023 SEC Regular Season Championship trophy following their win over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena. Columbia Colonial Life Arena South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20230226_anw_ay3_0625

That kind of praise means more coming from a coach who has previously developed stars like A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston. It speaks volumes about the impact Raven Johnson brings every single day, and if the senior guard keeps playing at this level, South Carolina could very well capture their fourth championship under Staley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you see that happening? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.