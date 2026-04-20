“Real Battle On My Hands”: ESPN’s Dick Vitale Issues Statement After Being Diagnosed With Cancer For the Fifth Time

Dick Vitale is 4-0 with Cancer. The fan-favorite commentator who made his voice his identity has faced lymphoma, Melanoma, cancer in his vocal cords, and lymph node cancer. But each time, the ever-positive man has soldiered through. Now, the ESPN commentator has released a statement after being diagnosed with another cancer diagnosis for the fifth time.

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Vitale announced that he was diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity a week ago. “Today, my oncologist, Dr. Brown, informed me that my biopsy results have confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in my lung and liver cavity,” Vitale said. “I will be starting immunotherapy shortly and plan on winning this battle.” He was confident to go “five for five” with nature at the time. Vitale remains motivated to continue his work with the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

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“Yes, I have a real battle on my hands vs my newest cancer battle but I will do everything in my power to beat this latest diagnosis of Melanoma on my lungs & liver,” he wrote. “Have so much more I want to achieve, especially with my annual Gala for kids vs. cancer. 🙏🙏🙏”

His annual Gala to raise funds for the V Foundation’s Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, FL. So far, Vitale’s organization has raised over $105 million since its inception. Last year, Vitale and Co. raised $12.5 million with honorees including UConn boss Dan Hurley. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Grant Hill, John Calipari and Nancy Lieberman. This year, Vitale has revealed that over $12 million will be raised, with the total surpassing $120 million.

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Beyond his work with the community, Vitale has also been active in the commentary booth. While in a limited role, Vitale called multiple college and NBA games this season. In June, Vitale signed an extension with ESPN through the 2027-28 season, ensuring his presence would echo through the sport as he approaches 50 years with the network. And with the recent diagnosis, Vitale has revealed how he is keeping his spirits up.

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Dick Vitale Reveals His Secret To Positivity Despite Cancer Diagnosis

30% of patients may experience cancer-related psychological disorders, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress. Even if it is not diagnosed, there is significant psychological impact on cancer survivors, especially in younger patients. “Reports often do not adequately address the profound psychosocial impact of cancer on younger adults,” said epidemiologist Ola Abdelhadi, PhD, a researcher at Berkeley’s School of Public Health.

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Putting that in context for Dick Vitale, he has never shown any signs of it affecting his attitude towards the treatment and the future. He has always been positive. Now, he has revealed a key habit that has worked for him.

“Staying active & thinking positive has a way to mentally help in battling cancer—also, I believe that to HAVE FAITH is valuable (we go to Mass at Lady of Angels in Lakewood Ranch, Fl,” Vitale wrote. “Having ❤️❤️❤️ from so many really is inspirational. If y know someone battling cancer, take a moment & send 🙏🙏🙏. Yes, that would be #awesomebaby.”

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Hopefully, Vitale continues to inspire the millions that suffer through each year. “Fight like hell, @DickieV,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg wrote on social media. “We all love you and are behind you every step of the way.” The veteran broadcaster has a support system all around him as he continues his path towards recovery.