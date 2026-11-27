In September, Geno Auriemma joked that if UConn were 10-5 by Christmas, he would be afraid to leave the state because they would not let him back in. Fifteen games stood between his team and the holiday break. Seven games in, the Huskies are 4-3 with eight to go, and a WNBA veteran says the real story sits on the schedule, not in the record.

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Chiney Ogwumike made that case on ESPN’s Chiney Today, telling viewers to look at what UConn has faced before writing the team off.

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“Their schedule ain’t no joke,” she said. “These are real growing pains because this is a team that’s trying to find themselves, build their supporting cast, hopefully find someone that can be a consistent scorer to take pressure off of the All-American and National Player of the Year, Sarah Strong.”

The slate was built on purpose. In August, UConn noted that ten of its non-conference opponents made last season’s NCAA Tournament and finished in the top 25 of the NET rankings, while nine opened this year in the AP top 25.

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That schedule also came with a logistical reason behind it. In September, Auriemma blamed conference realignment. The Big Ten now has 18 teams and the SEC has 16, so their league schedules leave little room for January and February games. For the first time in 33 years, UConn has no non-conference game after New Year’s Eve, so it plays all 12, plus three Big East games, before winter break.

Geno Auriemma said he wished he could spread them out.

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He sounded calm then. He said a team that plays this way cannot worry about its record or its ceiling, because players, fans and TV partners all want the games. After Tuesday, however, the tone changed.

“Maybe I did this team a disservice,” Auriemma said. “Maybe it’s just too much for them.”

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He said no team has played a schedule like it in NCAA history, that some games were added because money was offered, and that he may have overstated how ready the team is mentally.

The contrast with other teams makes that workload stand out even more. By one set of figures, LSU is 7-0 with the 336th-ranked strength of schedule, the lowest of any team in the AP top 25 or ESPN’s Power Rankings. UConn meets that LSU team on Dec. 20 in Nashville and leads the series 8-1, though the last game was in 2016.

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Meanwhile, UConn’s three losses came to Michigan (77-66), Louisville (69-51) and South Carolina (65-56), teams that are now ranked No. 2, No. 3 and No. 1 respectively, and are all unbeaten. They faced five ranked teams in seven games, three on the road, with Duke, Maryland, Notre Dame, and LSU still ahead before conference play.

“This is literally scheduling pretty much only ranked opponents,” Ogwumike added. “And so that’s why what they’re going through might feel compounded. It might feel worse.”

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And the schedule might just be the reason for this unfortunate personal history for Auriemma. This is the first time UConn has lost three games in November, and it is the first time in Auriemma’s 42 years. It is only the third time in 40 years the Huskies have started 4-3, after 1986-87, Geno Auriemma’s second season, and 2023-24, when they still reached the Final Four.

Past schedules were tough too, but none looks the same.

In 2023-24, UConn faced NC State, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame, and South Carolina and lost games to injuries and youth, then reached the Final Four. Prior to that, in 2022-23, without Paige Bueckers and later Azzi Fudd, it faced Texas, Duke, Iowa, Notre Dame, Maryland, and South Carolina. In the Breanna Stewart years, marquee games were spread from November through February. This year, nearly all of them sit in the first two months.

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Still, the schedule only explains so much, because the box score shows basic problems. Against South Carolina, UConn shot about 27%, going 17 of 64, its worst mark since at least 1994-95, and made 4 of 18 threes. It hit only 8 of 27 layups, turned it over 18 times, and had eight assists, its first single-digit game since Nov. 24, 2023. UConn’s 19.1 fouls per game are the program’s most since at least 1999-2000.

Geno Auriemma has pointed at his players, calling the team immature, saying it responds poorly to adversity.

“I’m having a really hard time coaching this team.”

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So the September joke now has real math behind it. Two more losses in the next eight games, and 10-5 is the actual record. Whether this schedule is a test or a trap, Ogwumike’s view is that UConn is the one team willing to take it.