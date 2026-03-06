“Really Disappointed”: UCLA HC Cori Close Makes Honest Admission on Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese

Everyone needs a rival to push themselves. Even Cori Close, who earned the first Big Ten Coach of the Year in program history following UCLA’s perfect 18-0 record in conference play this season. The Bruins have been 28-1 overall and are pushing for National Championship contention. And yet, with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, there is one past game that has left a sour taste in the mouth for Close. It is the 2024 Sweet 16 matchup against Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UCLA and Cori Close have faced plenty of strong opponents in the NCAA Tournament over the last few years. Last year, UConn and Paige Bueckers wiped the floor with them in the final four. In 2023, South Carolina dominated them 59-43. Still, none of them has emerged as a true adversary, according to Cori Close.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the last couple of years, I’d have to say LSU,” Close said after being asked about her rival on the ‘Between The Lines Podcast.’ “We played them in the Sweet 16 two years ago, and they got the best of us. We were the two seed, they were the three seed. It was really disappointing. We felt like we really fell short and let each other down, quite frankly.”



Despite UCLA being the higher-seeded team coming into the game, it was LSU everyone was raving about. Well, they had Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, two of the most popular superstars in the college game at the time. UCLA had every chance to spoil their party and send them home. They held a 2-point lead with just over 2 minutes to go. All they had to do was hold on. Unfortunately, a ferocious LSU run down the stretch allowed them to win by 9. But that is not the sole reason this matchup has some heat.

“Then it got to be some outsiders that wrote an article about the team, and we it was just this; it became a lot of chatter about not the game,” Close further said. “And so I think that sort of there was some interesting bad blood I think and so then when we played them last year at the Elite 8 I was like oh here we go..”

ADVERTISEMENT

An LA Times article that shed LSU in a negative light and was blasted by Mulkey in the press conference. At the same time, Close retweeted it. However, she later claimed to not have seen the contents in the article and apologized to Mulkey and Co. While the matter was closed at the time, it still increased the friction between the two teams. When they faced the Elite 8 last year, the media frenzy was a notch higher because of this controversy. This time around, the UCLA squad came in with a chip on their shoulder. But Mulkey responded with nonchalance.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“So they used our loss to fuel their season?” Mulkey asked. “I don’t know that we’ve really thought about that win very much. I’m sure if that was the last game of the season for them, maybe it does fuel them. But I just remember we won. I can’t remember details.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas Feb 5, 2026 Austin, Texas, USA LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey enters the court before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Austin Moody Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDustinxSafranekx 20260205_jhp_sj5_0495

UCLA went on to win this Elite 8 matchup 72-65, their first win against LSU in program history. Now, Close also mentioned that they are hoping to “get a shot at them” again this year. And while the tussle continues between the two programs, Close does not shy away from their impact on the women’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Boy, that program, from Kim Mulkey to Angel Reese to Flau’jae to all of that, they’ve brought eyes, they’ve brought new eyeballs onto our sport. I have respect for that, and I appreciate it, and I benefit from that,” She said. The rivalry never crossed into personal territory for Close, who has long admired the personalities that helped elevate LSU’s program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cori Close Reveals Flau’jae Johnson Incident With Team USA

We already know Flau’jae Johnson did not have the best time with Team USA and head coach Kara Lawson. “Flau’jae (Johnson) lost a lot of confidence this summer playing with USA basketball,” said Mulkey. She did not get much playing time and was disappointed. However, Cori Close revealed she had a heartwarming moment amid this heated atmosphere.

“I remember I saw Flau’jae at USA basketball this summer and I just said, we can say all the public can say whatever they want,'” Close said. “I just want you to know I have so much respect for you. Like what you’ve done for your family, how you’ve built your own entrepreneurial business, how you have changed the game, your personality, and your work ethic, and it was actually a really cool moment between the two of us.”



It further proves that UCLA-LSU is a competitive rivalry and not a personal one. The two could match up once again in the upcoming NCAA tournament. This time, UCLA will be the clear favorites with Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice at their peak. LSU have Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley but the regular season has shown this 26-4 team has some cracks in it.