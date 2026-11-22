The NCAA has announced some major changes to its media coverage policies for the 2027 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and they are not sitting well with journalists and members of the sports media. National women’s college basketball and recruiting reporter Talia Goodman has also shared her disappointment with the governing body’s latest decision.

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“This is really unfortunate,” she wrote.

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Goodman was reacting to a post by USA Today journalist Mitchell Northam on X, which also reacted to the changes included in the NCAA’s latest announcement.

“Tucked in this story, and in the memo the NCAA sent yesterday: No more press conferences or locker room access on the day between the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. That’s going to make the jobs of reporters and SIDs a bit more difficult, to say the least,” Northam wrote.

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In the memo, which was sent to Division I administrators on November 20, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee outlined several operational updates for the 2027 tournament, which is expanding to 76 teams.

First, mandatory news conferences and open locker room availability for reporters on the day between the regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and regional finals (Elite Eight) have been completely eliminated. Additionally, required pregame interviews with head coaches at both the regional sites and the Final Four have also been scrapped.

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The memo also scrapped mandatory pregame coach handshakes, a change that appears to have been prompted by the heated exchange between UConn’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley at the 2026 Final Four.

The confrontation happened at the end of South Carolina’s 62-48 victory over UConn in the Women’s Final Four semifinal in Phoenix, a loss that snapped the Huskies’ 54-game winning streak. With 0.1 seconds left on the game clock, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma walked over to South Carolina’s sideline to greet Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. And after a brief handshake, there was a heated argument that required officials and assistant coaches to separate them.

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Ultimately, these rule changes reflect a clear effort by the NCAA to reduce scheduling friction for teams and prevent high-profile sideline blowups. Yet for the journalists tasked with covering the sport’s rapid rise, scaling back access during the tournament’s marquee weekend feels like an unnecessary step backward at a moment when the game appears to be thriving in the spotlight.

Geno Auriemma Previously Called Out Excessive Media Obligations During March Madness

While journalists and other members of the sports media are certainly not pleased with the NCAA’s latest development, the decision does appear to be something Auriemma would welcome. During last season’s March Madness, the UConn coach also complained about what he considered excessive media obligations during the tournament.

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“This morning, I just saw Notre Dame leaving, so they had media this morning. Their practice time is tonight at 5:30. What did you have to ask them this morning that you didn’t ask them last night? Or us?” Geno asked the press at the time.

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However, Auriemma is not the only college basketball coach who has voiced concerns about excessive media coverage. Several other coaches have also pushed back against media access and the demands placed on them during the season.

For example, Mike Krzyzewski, Former Duke men’s basketball coach, opposed in-game media access, famously calling live timeout television interviews “horrible” and refusing to do halftime interviews because they distracted from coaching his players

And so, to a large extent, what appears to be bad news for journalists and women’s basketball media coverage could be good news for coaches and players, who will now have to deal with fewer media obligations.