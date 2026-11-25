UConn opened the season at No. 2 on AP’s Preseason Poll, and just two weeks later they’ve slipped to No. 7 after losing three of their last seven games. This is UConn’s worst start since Geno Auriemma’s second season (1986–87). As Auriemma looked like he was at the end of his rope and talked about finding answers after the nine-point South Carolina loss, analyst Rebecca Lobo revealed how much more UConn is fouling.

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“Fouling continues to be an issue for @UConnWBB this season. They are averaging 19.1 PF/GM (ranked 272nd out of 363 teams),” Lobo wrote on X.

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“That is the most for a Husky team since at least the 1999-2000 season (when data was available). They averaged 13.3 last year (20th).”

That’s a 5.8 PF/GM increase compared to last season. While it’s still early days, committing too many fouls is never good news, and it’s already causing trouble for the Huskies. Take Sarah Strong, for example.

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While rookie Jovana Popovic is already proving she belongs in the starting lineup, averaging 14 points, there’s no denying that Strong is carrying the team. The UConn Huskies forward leads her team in points (21.4), rebounds (7.9), steals (2.7), and blocks (0.9). Strong was also the only Husky to score in double digits against SC, with a team-high 22 points.

However, Strong may have been even more effective had she not picked up four personal fouls. That fourth foul came at a key point in the third quarter with 3:00 left on the clock. The UConn star has also struggled with personal fouls against other top-ranked opponents.

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Strong fouled five times in UConn’s 77-66 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, and four times in the 69-51 Louisville Cardinals defeat. Her teammates are struggling with personal fouls as well. Blanca Quiñonez has 19, Olivia Vukosa has 18, and KK Arnold has 15 total fouls across the first seven games.

Other top-ranked teams that have beaten UConn are also averaging fewer personal fouls per game. The No. 3 Cardinals are averaging 15.1, while Michigan is averaging 17.9.

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Unfortunately for UConn, that’s not the only unwanted stat they achieved in the loss against South Carolina. ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported that Geno Auriemma’s team had one of their worst shooting performances in decades against Dawn Staley’s SC. Philippou explained that UConn repeated a historic low number for the program when shooting from the field.

“UConn’s 27% clip from the field versus South Carolina is the program’s lowest in a game since at least the 1994-95 season,” the ESPN reporter posted.

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As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Huskies froze from the three-point line against SC. They knocked down just 4 of their 18 three-pointers as a team, averaging just 22% from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong once again led her team in three-pointers made, scoring two of five. Meanwhile, Popovic fumbled all but one of her six three-point attempts.

This is quite uncharacteristic for the Huskies, who averaged 51.5% from the field last season, and 50.9% in the 2024-25 season. For now, their average after seven games is down to 45.3%.

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Although the Gamecocks also struggled from the field, they still scored 33% of their three-pointers. To say UConn’s performance disappointed Auriemma would be an understatement.

Coach Geno Auriemma was furious

While his team reached some historic lows, UConn’s head coach couldn’t even recognize the team wearing the Huskies jersey, a program that has coached for 41 years.

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Ahead of the South Carolina clash, Auriemma said that he was well aware that there was a reason why South Carolina is No. 1 in the rankings. He repeated those reasons during the post-game interview.

“South Carolina is hard to play against; they are the No. 1 team in the country. Defensively, they are going to give you some things, but they are not going to give you everything,” the head coach told reporters.

However, he explained that his team couldn’t take advantage of the moments when South Carolina did slip up. He echoed a similar sentiment about the Huskies’ fouling problem but also called his players out for missing too many layups.

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“I’ve never had a team at the University of Connecticut miss as many layups as this team misses. Or commit as many stupid fouls as this team does. So all you are doing is hurting yourself… It’s incredibly frustrating, and I’m just at a loss.”

Auriemma also expressed his frustration while talking to Philippou.

“I’m having a really hard time coaching this team. You might be able to tell that… I’ve got to figure it out. But it would be nice if I could get a little help. It’s just so out of character for anybody that’s watched UConn play for 30-some years.”

However, the coach did see some positives despite being so ruthless about calling out the mistakes his team has been making. Auriemma revealed that while his team has been struggling offensively, they have managed to make the defense work.

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Now, the question is, will Geno Auriemma be able to find the solution he’s looking for? Or will Huskies fans witness their team make more unwanted history?