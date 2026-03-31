Ref Breaks Silence on Dan Hurley Incident, Says ‘Nothing Happened’ Amid Viral Claims

The Braylon Mullins game-winner against Duke has been etched in the March Madness mythology. But it could have proved fruitless because of Dan Hurley. As the Huskies celebrated, Hurley initially seemed to have gotten a little carried away. He went head to head with a referee for a second. Consequently, it sparked a frenzy online as many claimed that it should have been a technical foul to Hurley, but now the official himself has shrugged off those talks.

Fans and experts cited NCAA Rule 10, Section 3, Article 2h. It defines a Class A unsportsmanlike technical for bench personnel like coaches who “disrespectfully contact an official” or make physical intimidation, such as pushing or attempting contact. If the referee had given Hurley a technical, the Blue Devils would have received 2 free throws and probably won the game. Now, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg has conveyed what referee Roger Ayers had to say on the controversy.

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“That situation right there? That is absolutely nothing,” Greenberg said. “I talked to Roger today. He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He literally didn’t know what I was talking about. He said, ‘Nothing happened.’ The ball went in. I was running back, they were celebrating. Danny leaned in and said something to me. I said something to him. It was absolutely nothing.'”

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Seth Davis, who works in-studio for Turner Sports and is a Duke graduate, also thought it seemed like Hurley was “messing with a buddy more than intimidating a ref” while mentioning that Ayers is “known for his toughness and also sense of humor.” Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sided with Hurley and the official as well, saying, “I’m glad Roger Ayers, the official, handled it right.”

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To be fair to the fans and players protesting against this decision, Hurley and many other coaches have been ejected for worse. When the Huskies lost to Marquette in the final clash of the regular season, Hurley lightly bumped into referee John Gaffney and was furious with the call made. He was immediately ejected and later fined $25,000 by the Big East. However, Hurley later claimed that he did not ‘bump the ref.’

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Imago Jan 29, 2025; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Greenberg also said he spoke to Hurley, who didn’t understand what was going on, either. “He has so much respect for Roger. He’s never had a problem with him,” Greenberg said. Ultimately it’s a clash of varying perspectives. But Alex Karaban, one of Hurley’s best players, maintains that this on-court drama does not apply to his general character.

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Alex Karaban Defends Dan Hurley After Referee Controversy

The central reason behind this controversy is because it’s Dan Hurley. He is the poster boy of technicals, ejections and being heated on the sidelines. Some fans also opined that because he is argumentative all the time, some things from Hurley get sidelined. Greenberg also blamed social media for “trying to create something out of nothing because of Dan Hurley’s ‘alleged’ reputation.” Now, Alex Karaban has pushed back on Hurley’s negative PR.

“People see him on the sidelines. People see him talking to refs and really see the passion that he has, but he’s a completely different person when he really flips a switch when he’s coaching versus who he is off the court,” Karaban said. “He’s able to connect with everyone on such a deep level and really understand people to where we have so much trust in him and know that when we are on the court, we are in a tough practice, him yelling at us, he just wants to see us be better. Then when the games happen, he’s our biggest support.”

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Without having a solid buy-in from his players, Hurley would have never been as successful as he is. So, while he is eccentric and passionate on the court, maybe he is not the same off it. He also helped a Connecticut-based student with heart problems get into coaching. London King met Hurley randomly on campus and explained his medical situation that forced him to quit basketball after high school. So, Hurley hired him as a student manager.

“A big thank you to Coach Hurley for accepting me into his family as a UConn Men’s Basketball manager and for showing me that basketball is more than just a game, it’s a lifestyle,” King wrote. Hurley’s in-game actions will continue to be scrutinized. That will not change. But his reputation off the court could improve with time.