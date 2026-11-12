“Reincarnation Of Her”: Audi Crooks Makes Emotional Admission About Her Biggest Inspiration

The center whom Audi Crooks grew up watching in Iowa is not the one she now sees herself becoming. Sylvia Fowles was her childhood idol, but the Oklahoma State star has identified another former collegiate center whose style most closely mirrors her own. The way she described that connection makes the comparison hard to overlook.

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Crooks made the admission during an appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily, in an interview segment shared by Caroline Fenton. Fenton asked the specific question: “Who do you look to, whether it’s current players or former players that you draw inspiration from?” The conversation comes as Crooks begins a new chapter at Oklahoma State under head coach Jacie Hoyt. The Cowgirls recently improved to 3–0 after defeating Northwestern State 94–56 on November 9, with Crooks contributing 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

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“I would definitely say Courtney Paris. She’s one of my absolute favorites. I feel like she’s really the embodiment of a true five when she played in her era. So I think I’m kind of a reincarnation of her.”

When Crooks describes Paris as the embodiment of a “true five,” she is referring to the traditional center archetype built around physicality, interior scoring, rebounding and establishing position in the low post. Crooks sees elements of that playing identity in herself, making Paris more than just another player she admires. The comparison reflects the kind of center she believes she embodies as she continues developing her game.

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Why Courtney Paris Represents the Center Audi Crooks Identifies With

The comparison carries considerable weight because of Paris’ historic career at the University of Oklahoma. She finished with 2,729 points and 2,034 rebounds, averaging 19.9 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game. Paris also recorded 128 career double-doubles, including an NCAA-record streak of 112 consecutive games. Her dominance earned her four-time Associated Press All-American recognition, alongside the 2007 AP National Player of the Year award.

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Other basketball observers have also highlighted the qualities that define Crooks’ traditional center approach. Her former Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly pointed to her physicality and ability to operate among multiple defenders, describing her low-post presence as increasingly rare in the modern game.

Her high school coach, Joe Bartolo, similarly praised her old-school, low-post scoring approach. Their assessments help explain the playing style Crooks identifies with, although neither coach directly compared her to Paris. Crooks’ own production also demonstrates her effectiveness, as she averaged 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 64.9% from the field during her final Iowa State season in 2025–26.

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Crooks has previously embraced comparisons to another dominant center, Shaquille O’Neal. In a March 2026 interview with PEOPLE, she described him as “such a powerful player, such a skillful, back-to-the-basket post player, just a dominant force,” adding that being compared to him was “really cool.” She also acknowledged areas she wanted to improve, including expanding her shooting range and becoming more comfortable facing the basket. However, her latest admission is different because Crooks herself identified Paris as the player whose style she sees reflected in her own game.

This is not the first time Crooks has discussed the people who shaped her basketball journey. In an earlier Yahoo Sports interview, she identified Sylvia Fowles as her childhood idol, recalling how much she admired the Minnesota Lynx center’s dominance and playing style. Fowles went on to become a four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, two-time champion and 2017 league MVP. She also retired as the WNBA’s career leader in rebounds, making her another example of the dominant interior presence Crooks admired growing up.

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Her family’s basketball roots also played a significant role in her development. Her mother, Michelle Cook, was a high-scoring, back-to-the-basket center at Bishop Garrigan, the same Iowa high school Crooks attended.

During a 2024 podcast interview, Crooks recalled that her mother held the school’s career field-goal-percentage record. Their competitive driveway games also helped Crooks develop her footwork and ability to finish through contact. Her father, the late Jimmie Crooks, also played basketball in high school and college. Audi has described him as her best friend, and the two regularly watched games and discussed basketball together. Their shared No. 55 jersey remains another connection between the family members.

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Crooks has also named several WNBA stars whose games she admires. In an August 2024 interview with Andscape, she identified Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston as her “main three,” explaining that she tried to model aspects of her own game after them. Those earlier admissions show that her basketball identity has been shaped by different types of players, from versatile forwards to dominant centers.

Crooks’ basketball identity has been shaped by several influences, from the lessons she learned at home to the centers she admired growing up. But her latest admission identifies the player whose style most closely reflects how she sees herself on the court. As she continues her journey at Oklahoma State, Crooks will have the opportunity to show how much of that traditional center identity she can bring to the modern game.