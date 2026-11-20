On Wednesday night, RJ Luis Jr. took the court to a roaring crowd and delivered 11 points and nine rebounds in his LSU debut. A day later, his school’s president ordered the coach to keep him off the floor. Now Luis sits at the center of a fight between LSU and the SEC, and his attorney has chosen a sharp word to describe it.

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On Thursday night, LSU president Wade Rousse said that “after further review” he had “instructed” coach Will Wade not to play the ex-NBA star. Luis’ attorney, Elliot Abrams, quickly released a statement.

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“The SEC’s decision to threaten a member with expulsion if it plays an eligible student-athlete is reprehensible and seriously harms a young person who was caught in the middle of a power struggle having nothing to do with him,” Abrams said.

Abrams is pointing at the SEC. Rousse’s statement came after a regular SEC presidents’ meeting and a talk with commissioner Greg Sankey, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Dellenger reported that some presidents were poised to expel LSU, while others wanted at least to boycott games against its men’s basketball team.

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The Athletic also reported that some schools discussed not playing LSU if Luis played. The SEC had not immediately released a statement.

At LSU, the president holds authority over the university’s athletic leadership and can influence major decisions involving coaches and administrators. Previous interventions have largely involved hiring, firing, suspensions, and disciplinary action rather than on-court decisions. However, there are no widely documented cases of an LSU president directly telling a coach not to play a specific, court-cleared athlete.

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The fight goes back to Luis’ pro contracts. The 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year at St. John’s went undrafted in 2025, signed with the Utah Jazz, and was traded to the Celtics. He never played a regular-season NBA game, but an SEC rule passed in August bars players with that kind of pro background.

A Louisiana judge ruled on Nov. 13 that the league could not punish LSU over Luis, and the SEC said in writing it would not fine or penalize the school for rostering him. The SEC did not say anything about playing him, and after Tuesday’s roster move, it called the decision “deeply concerning and disappointing.”

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Luis’ legal team is fighting back in court. On Wednesday, attorney Tony Clayton asked Judge William Jorden to hold the SEC and Sankey in contempt, calling the league’s statement a threat despite its written promise. Clayton also said he believes Sankey spoke with other presidents about acting against LSU. Jorden has not ruled.

Until Thursday, LSU had stood behind the move. Rousse said earlier this week the school would follow league rules but also obey Louisiana courts. After the game, Wade said, “He was eligible, and he played.”

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Luis has played one game, and his LSU career is now on hold. The reason for Rousse’s change is not clear in his statement, which gave only “further review.”

LSU plays Queens next Wednesday, and Judge Jorden’s ruling on the contempt motion may decide how this ends. Until then, Luis waits on the sideline while the two sides fight over a rule that he cannot control.