Respect Pours In as D-III Women’s College Basketball Team Sets All-Time Record

With the final buzzer in Pittsburgh, the NYU Violets etched their names into the record books with a sensational performance. The New York University Violets have a brilliant 20-0 record and crossed another milestone after the 11-point win over Carnegie Mellon. The two-time defending national champions were made to work hard for the record, though.

They tied rivals Washington University with 81 consecutive wins, a long-standing division record. With history on the line, they traveled to Pittsburgh. The victory over Carnegie Mellon gave them the record all to themselves. With 82 consecutive wins, they now hold the longest winning streak in Division III history.

With the massive record that turned all the heads, out of the way, Head Coach Meg Barber felt a sigh of relief. She believes they can now focus on their main goals moving forward. The fans, though, cannot stop raving about the NYU Women’s Basketball team’s new achievement.

Fans usher in respect for the record-breaking Violets

Fans were ecstatic at the new record while also being mindful of just how unbelievable the feat is. One fan highlighted, “Their last loss was March of 2023, simply incredible.”

Another fan said, ” This needs more praise! Let’s go NYU!”

To go almost three years without a single loss is an incredible achievement. The greatest teams in basketball, regardless of the level, end up losing a few games. In comparison, the NBA record for most consecutive wins in the regular season stands at 33 games. The fact that the NYU WBB set up this record at the expense of their rivals, Washington University, made it the icing on the cake.

One fan suggested that this warrants a more competitive league for the NYU Violets. “I know football is why schools are in certain conferences, but it’s time to put them against better teams, ATP for more coverage. This is something we can’t ignore,” they said.

The NCAA Conferences are mostly historically based on football. However, if a team goes around 3 years without a single loss, it is time to consider looking for a more competitive conference or division. This would not only provide more competition to the Violets but also help in the development of their players, which is the primary aim of College Basketball. To add to it, the players and the entire program could use more coverage, with Division III matches not getting extensive coverage.

One fan paid their respect to Head Coach Meg Barber, the staff, and everyone else involved with the Women’s Basketball team. “Congrats to Meg, her staff, and team. Amazing !!!”

Coach Meg Barber deserves a lot of credit, as do the rest of the staff and the players, for being able to keep the entire team’s focus on the task at hand every game, even when the record was getting nearer and nearer.

One alumnus mentioned how the entire university was invested in the Carnegie Mellon match because of the potential to beat the record. She said, “A junior at pregame meal this morning, ‘Can’t wait for the Super Bowl, the 2nd most exciting event happening today.” A freshman asked, ‘What’s the 1st?’ to which the junior replied, ‘The NYU Violets’ game, duh!’ “Now on to the next!”

The 82-game winning run saw many freshmen become juniors. The new crop of freshmen will perhaps fancy taking a role on the team and being a part of the next record-breaking run.