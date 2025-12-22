Respect Pours In for Dawn Staley After Signing 18-Year-Old French Star Who Can Dunk

Playing at the U-18 World Cup against Belgium in the third-place game, Alicia Tournebize stole the ball on the half-court. As the 6-4, then-17-year-old jogged to the rim, she decided to make a statement. Tournebize flew to ram a two-handed dunk. Now this star has been recruited by Dawn Staley to join them post-Christmas, leading to immediate applause from the fans.

Dunking was not a new phenomenon for the French sensation. She had previously become the first French female player to have dunked when she threw one down last September in the NF2 league (French 4th Division) for Espoirs de Bourges. The center followed that with a dunk playing for Tango Bourges Basket U18 back in February. She has been playing professionally for Tango Bourges Basket. Now, she will join Staley’s squad.

“Alicia has an incredible skill set and basketball IQ,” Dawn Staley said in the news release. “She has great touch around the rim, can shoot it out to the 3-point line, and is a shot blocker.”

In 2024, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in the U17 World Cup. Those numbers improved at the U18 Euro Basket. She averaged 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the 2025 U18 EuroBasket Tournament. Tournebize dazzled against pros at Tango Bourges Basket, dropping 2.4 points and snagging 1.9 rebounds in just 7.6 minutes per game this season. Staley getting an international talent like Tournebize to commit immediately has impressed the fanbase.

Dawn Staley Earns Applause After Recruiting Future Draft Pick

“Dawn Staley Clause!!! Welcome Alicia! Time to turn it up! 🤙🏾🐔” wrote another fan. The center had her options. She visited South Carolina in November and attended the football game against Coastal Carolina, along with the women’s basketball game against Queens. Before visiting South Carolina, Tournebize visited Kentucky and attended the Wildcats’ game against Purdue. However, the most challenging aspect of recruiting European players is getting them to leave their comfort zone.

International players generally prefer to play professionally back home until they are draft-ready. This also allows them to circumvent the minimum draft age of 22. Dominqiue Malonga, who was drafted in 2025, and Awa Fam, a projected top pick in 2026, are two of the examples.

Both directly transitioned to the WNBA despite having multiple college offers from top programs. While she is touted to be a top pick when she is drafted, that year is now pushed from 2027 to 2029, which makes it difficult to predict her position. Regardless, she will help the Gamecocks get back to the top, while the program will help her develop into a top pick.

“Big, big, big get for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks. Expect to see Tournebize get more time than Chloe Kitts did when she joined team mid-season a couple of years back,” commented another fan. Chloe Kitts is one of their premier rebounders and scorers, but is missing this season through injury. Her arrival through Christmas was similar to Tournebize and has succeeded. However, the comparison ends there. Kitts came through the high school system familiar with the American environment, while Tournebize will need time to adapt.

““Y’all gon stop playing w THE DAWN STALEY😌🔥” Wrote another fan. Some of the credit in recruiting Tornebize lies with assistant Susan Walvius. She was added to the staff in November. She is heavily connected in Europe from her head coaching days. In addition, her mother, Isabelle Fijalkowski, played two seasons (1997-98) in the WNBA for the Cleveland Rockers. Current South Carolina associate Lisa Boye was an assistant there in 1998.

Regardless, Staley’s woman-management played an important part as well, escorting her to the football game and traveling to France. On November 3, Staley was talking about next season’s Oui Play game in Paris against Maryland, and she quipped, “I hope we have a French player on our roster to take home.” With the addition of Tournebize, their present team has improved, but their future is looking even more promising.

“ig time!!!! Next years team will absolutely be STACKED at the center and power forward position!!!!,” Another excited fan wrote. Tournebize joins forward No.17 Kaeli Wynn and ESPN No.18 Kelsi Andrews to give South Carolina three players in its 2026 class. South Carolina is also a finalist for guard Jerzy Robinson, who has yet to commit to any program. The 2026 prospects for Dawn Staley are looking great so far.