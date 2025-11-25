Respect Pours In for Kentucky’s Brandon Garrison After Off-Court Gesture in Lexington

During Thanksgiving week, Brandon Garrison made a heartwarming move. He made sure that several Lexington families in need had food on their tables. He spent his entire Saturday at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, where he donated 30 turkeys, packed meals, and helped deliver them across Fayette County. This effort alone made Pope incredibly proud. And fans are already loving this version of Brandon, but he isn’t alone.

His mother, Toni, joined him. “As we handed out boxes and walked through the warehouse, memories of my own childhood and early years raising my children came flooding back, filling my eyes with tears as I remembered what it felt like to face food insecurity as a single mother simply trying to provide and stay afloat. In that moment, I silently thanked God for guiding our hearts to a place where we can now bless others,” Toni wrote on Facebook.

Photos showed them unloading food together and touring the warehouse. Brandon and Toni also met Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“From the moment we arrived, everyone welcomed us with such warmth and kindness. I had the pleasure of learning more about the program – and even a bit about football!! – from the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank. The compassion in his eyes truly touched me and will be coin-stamped in our hearts,” she added. As soon as the photos surfaced, fans flocked to the comments section.

Brandon Garrison Wins Hearts despite Early-Season Struggles

Fans showered the Kentucky standout with praise. “Well done, BG,” one wrote. He deserves it too – especially as he continues setting a strong example for his almost 2-year-old son. As assistant coach, Mikhail McLean said in September, “He loves his son. He loves his family. His mom does a really good job of mentoring him and just teaching him the ways of being a good parent.”

Brandon isn’t just teaching his son, but inspiring the entire community. And as the coach said, Toni has a huge role in shaping him.

“Couldn’t love this more!! Thank you to BG and his momma!!” another fan shared. The bond between Brandon and his mother is pure love. She has guided every major decision in his life. Even when he transferred to Kentucky after the 2023–24 season, she was his pillar of support. Now, she’s helping him give back to a community that once supported her.

One fan simply wrote, “Blessings.” Brandon chose the right cause and the right partner, God’s Pantry Food Bank. The organization’s mission reads, “God’s Pantry’s mission is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ practically by helping meet the basic wellness needs of the community.”

And with collective efforts, God’s Pantry and Garrison’s will benefit nearly 7,500 families across Central and Eastern Kentucky will receive full Thanksgiving meals this year. But while fans loved his off-court generosity, they haven’t forgotten his on-court struggles.

“Great gesture, but he still sucks,” another user wrote. Through the first five games, the Oklahoma City native has been inconsistent. He has averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. In Kentucky’s 83-66 loss to Michigan State, he was limited to two points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Another fan joked, “22 million could buy a lot of turkeys.” This appears to poke fun at his NIL earnings. Top college athletes do earn significant amounts, and as a key piece for the Wildcats, Garrison might be making thousands annually. But his exact NIL income hasn’t been disclosed. What we do know is that he used his resources to buy 30 turkeys.

Still, what do you think? Is this just the beginning? Or will he continue doing even more in the months ahead?